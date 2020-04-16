11 hours ago
Ovintiv to Host its 2020 First Quarter Results Conference Call on Friday, May 8, 2020

April 16, 2020 - 5:05 PM EDT
 April 16, 2020 - 5:05 PM EDT
Ovintiv to Host its 2020 First Quarter Results Conference Call on Friday, May 8, 2020

DENVER, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE, TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its 2020 first quarter results conference call at 9 a.m. MT on Friday, May 8, 2020. The Company plans to release its first quarter financial and operating results after market close on Thursday, May 7, 2020. In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website, located at www.ovintiv.com.

To participate in the call, please dial 888-231-8191 (toll-free in North America) or 647-427-7450 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the conference call.

The live audio webcast of the 2020 first quarter conference call, including slides, will also be available on the Company's website, under Investors/Presentations and Events. The webcast will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available on the Company's website, www.ovintiv.com, or by contacting: 

Investor contact: (888) 525-0304
[email protected]

Media contact:  (281) 210-5253

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-to-host-its-2020-first-quarter-results-conference-call-on-friday-may-8-2020-301042295.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.


Source: PR Newswire (April 16, 2020 - 5:05 PM EDT)

