15 mins ago
India tops up strategic reserves with cheaper crude, saves over $685M
1 hour ago
World’s Top Ship Insurers Won’t Cover Ships Linked to Nord Stream 2 Pipeline
4 hours ago
Energy transition could push oil majors to sell or swap oil and gas assets of more than $100 billion
4 hours ago
Susan M. Gray Named Chief Executive Officer of UNS Energy
11 hours ago
‘The time is now,’ says EY CEO Carmine Di Sibio, as the Big Four corporate accounting firms get serious about ethical governance and endorse official ESG reporting standards
12 hours ago
U.S. Department of Energy Announces $2M to Develop Hydrogen Technologies

OYA Solar secures $35 million in construction and interconnection financing from the NY Green Bank

