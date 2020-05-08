Painted Pony Announces Results from 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Painted Pony Energy Ltd. ("Painted Pony" or the "Corporation") (TSX: PONY) is pleased to announce the results from the 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 7, 2020 (the "Meeting").
ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
Shareholders elected each of the nominees proposed by management as set forth in the information circular of the Corporation dated March 20, 2020. The results of the voting on the election of directors is set forth below.
Director Nominee
Outcome of Vote
Percentage of Votes For
Percentage of Votes Withheld
Kevin D. Angus
Passed
98.82
1.18
Glenn R. Carley
Passed
98.79
1.21
Joan E. Dunne
Passed
99.09
0.91
Nereus L. Joubert
Passed
99.27
0.73
Lynn Kis
Passed
99.08
0.92
Elizabeth G. Spomer
Passed
99.16
0.84
George W. Voneiff
Passed
99.04
0.96
Patrick R. Ward
Passed
99.19
0.81
Each of the directors elected at the meeting will hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed pursuant to the by-laws of the Corporation.
Detailed voting results for all resolutions considered by shareholders at the meeting are contained in the report of voting results, which was filed on SEDAR under Painted Pony's profile at www.sedar.com.
BOARD AND COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP
The Corporation has the following committees: Audit and Risk Committee, Compensation and HR Committee, Governance Committee, Nominating Committee and Reserves and HSE Committee. Current committee membership is set forth below
Committee
Chair
Members
Audit and Risk Committee
Joan E. Dunne*
Glenn R. Carley* Lynn Kis*
Compensation and HR Committee
Kevin D. Angus*
Glenn R. Carley* Nereus L. Joubert*
Governance Committee
Nereus L. Joubert*
Glenn R. Carley*
Nominating Committee
Nereus L. Joubert*
Glenn R. Carley*
Reserves and HSE Committee
Lynn Kis*
Kevin D. Angus* Joan E. Dunne* George W. Voneiff
* indicates independent directors
ABOUT PAINTED PONY
Painted Pony is a publicly-traded natural gas company based in Western Canada. The Corporation is primarily focused on the development of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. Painted Pony’s common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol “PONY”.
