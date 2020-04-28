Panduit(R) Product Strategy Manager Andy Booth Joins IEC Committee on Cable Cleats

SINGAPORE, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panduit is delighted to announce that Andy Booth has been elected as a US expert on the committee responsible for overseeing the IEC 61914 standard on cable cleats for electrical installations. This ensures that Panduit remains ahead of the game with regards to standards compliance and safety, and puts their new range of cable cleats in a market-leading position.

"Having worked with the committee previously, I'm really looking forward to joining back up with some old colleagues to continue this important work," said Booth, a chartered engineer with over 20 years of experience in the industry and a senior member of IEEE.

Since its first publication in 2009, the maintenance committee for the IEC 61914 standard have worked towards a harmonized, easy-to-understand technical publication. Its aim is to provide cleat manufacturers with clear, unbiased guidance on the safe cable cleat design and testing. Having representation on the committee further enhances Panduit's leadership on the harmonization of standards and ability to ensure future product development meets standards requirements.

Cable cleats ensure cables remain contained in the event of a short circuit fault, minimizing disruption and damage to personnel and property. In the U.S., NEC 392.20(C) governs the safety of the cable installations in cable trays but does not currently provide adequate guidance on how to securely contain cables in the event of a short circuit.

The International IEC standard 61914 provides the testing methodology and process to ensure cable cleat reliability, including temperature rating, resistance to flame propagation, lateral and axial load testing, impact resistance, corrosion resistance, and resistance to electromechanical forces.

Assurance and insurance bundled together, cable cleats are an investment worth making to help prevent project rework and ensure safety. Panduit's IEC 61914-compliant solutions -- including stainless steel locking strap cleats, stainless steel buckle strap cleats, stainless steel trefoil cleats, and aluminum and polymer cleats -- are uniquely engineered for ease of installation in a range of applications and harsh environments.

