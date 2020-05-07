May 7, 2020 - 4:15 PM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Reports Second Quarter And Six Months 2020 Results, Announces Dividend Payment And Mid-Year Reserves Update OKLAHOMA CITY, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC., "Panhandle" or the "Company," (NYSE: PHX), today reported financial and operating results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2020. Chad L. Stephens, President and CEO, commented, "Panhandle joins the chorus in thanking our remarkable health care workers, hospital staff and front-line responders in essential jobs that are helping the world through this unprecedented time. Risking their health to save ours is immensely appreciated. I am happy to report that our royalty interest production volumes have increased by 41% as compared to the prior quarter. This is due to the effect of a full quarter of our STACK mineral acquisition that closed last December and additional well activity on our Bakken and SCOOP minerals. The increase more than offset our decrease in working interest production volumes during the same period to generate an overall company production volume growth for the quarter of 10% as compared to the prior quarter. These results allowed us to reduce our debt by another $3.0 million (roughly 8%) since our last quarter. The royalty interest volume growth was not enough to mitigate a continued drop in commodity prices which caused our quarter over quarter adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow to decline. The economic downturn associated with COVID-19 caused commodity prices to decline further and reduced new drilling activity across the energy patch, including on our minerals. Despite these challenging times, we will maintain our long-term focus on NAV-accretive growth through the acquisition of producing minerals and royalty interests. We recognize that the near-term uncertainty and market volatility make it difficult to transact. As such, in the short term we will focus on the important issues we can control, such as the safety and health of our employees, lowering our G&A costs, reducing our debt, and continually improving our internal systems and processes, in order to be more efficient and effective in pursuing our long term goals when the economy opens up again. As part of our debt reduction effort, the Board voted at the recent May meeting to reduce our quarterly dividend to $0.01. This will allow the Company to apply an additional $2.0 million toward debt reduction and help in maintaining adequate liquidity to operate our business. I remain confident that, by applying these prudent steps of judicious capital allocation and cash management, Panhandle will successfully navigate through the current market uncertainties and emerge as a leaner more efficient company." SUMMARY OF RESULTS FOR THE PERIODS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020, AND SUBSEQUENT EVENTS Royalty interest volumes sold increased in the second quarter of 2020 to 1.11 Bcfe from 0.79 Bcfe in the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to having a full quarter of production related to the STACK acquisition completed in December 2019 and additional mineral interest wells coming online.

and additional mineral interest wells coming online. As a result of lower commodity prices, we recorded a non-cash impairment of $29.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.

in the second quarter of 2020. Net loss in the first half of fiscal 2020 was $18.1 million or $1.09 per share (net income of $11.5 million or $0.69 per share excluding the non-cash impairment associated primarily with our assets in the Fayetteville and Eagle Ford shales), as compared to net income of $10.8 million or $0.64 per share in the fiscal 2019 period.

or per share (net income of or per share excluding the non-cash impairment associated primarily with our assets in the Fayetteville and Eagle Ford shales), as compared to net income of or per share in the fiscal 2019 period. Net loss in the second quarter of 2020 was $20.0 million or $1.21 per share (net income of $9.6 million or $0.58 per share excluding the non-cash impairment), as compared to net loss of $1.9 million or $0.11 per share in the same period of 2019.

or per share (net income of or per share excluding the non-cash impairment), as compared to net loss of or per share in the same period of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA (1) in the first half of fiscal 2020 was $10.3 million , as compared to $18.5 million in the fiscal 2019 period, including $3.3 million and $9.1 million gains on asset sales in the adjusted EBITDA for the 2020 and 2019 periods, respectively.

in the first half of fiscal 2020 was , as compared to in the fiscal 2019 period, including and gains on asset sales in the adjusted EBITDA for the 2020 and 2019 periods, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA (1) for the second quarter of 2020 was $3.1 million , as compared to $4.0 million in the same period in 2019.

for the second quarter of 2020 was , as compared to in the same period in 2019. Reduced debt from $35.4 million , as of Sept. 30, 2019 , to $32.0 million , as of March 31, 2020 . Net debt has been further reduced to approximately $29.3 million as of May 1, 2020 .

, as of , to , as of . Net debt has been further reduced to approximately as of . Debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio was 1.12x at March 31, 2020 .

. Subsequent to March 31, 2020 , the Company implemented a G&A reduction plan which we expect, when fully implemented, to reduce G&A by between $1 to $2 million annually.

, the Company implemented a G&A reduction plan which we expect, when fully implemented, to reduce G&A by between to annually. At its meeting on May 5, 2020 , the Company's Board of Directors approved a payment of a one cent per share quarterly dividend. The dividend will be payable on June 5, 2020 , to stockholders of record on May 21, 2020 . (1) This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section. OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS



Second Quarter Ended



Second Quarter Ended



Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended



March 31, 2020



March 31, 2019



March 31, 2020



March 31, 2019

Mcfe Sold

2,511,654





2,421,525





4,790,141





5,186,055

Average Sales Price per Mcfe $ 3.18



$ 3.81



$ 3.25



$ 4.13

Oil Barrels Sold

103,215





74,372





169,095





157,200

Average Sales Price per Barrel $ 46.19



$ 52.84



$ 48.69



$ 53.49

Gas Mcf Sold

1,607,442





1,688,043





3,255,269





3,582,033

Average Sales Price per Mcf $ 1.67



$ 2.65



$ 1.91



$ 3.00

NGL Barrels Sold

47,487





47,875





86,717





110,137

Average Sales Price per Barrel $ 11.05



$ 17.05



$ 13.14



$ 20.62

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





Second Quarter Ended



Second Quarter Ended



Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended





March 31, 2020



March 31, 2019



March 31, 2020



March 31, 2019

Working Interest Sales

$ 3,415,049



$ 6,070,901



$ 8,099,785



$ 13,505,476

Royalty Interest Sales

$ 4,567,856



$ 3,150,418



$ 7,476,958



$ 7,926,562

Oil, NGL and Natural Gas Sales

$ 7,982,905



$ 9,221,319



$ 15,576,743



$ 21,432,038



































Lease Bonuses and Rental Income

$ 22,092



$ 208,746



$ 549,791



$ 723,303

Total Revenue

$ 12,076,574



$ 7,636,213



$ 22,653,105



$ 33,965,207



































LOE per Mcfe

$ 0.61



$ 0.62



$ 0.57



$ 0.58

Transportation, Gathering and Marketing per Mcfe

$ 0.55



$ 0.61



$ 0.58



$ 0.59

Production Tax per Mcfe

$ 0.16



$ 0.19



$ 0.15



$ 0.21

G&A Expense per Mcfe

$ 0.87



$ 0.88



$ 0.92



$ 0.79

Interest Expense per Mcfe

$ 0.14



$ 0.20



$ 0.15



$ 0.20

DD&A per Mcfe

$ 1.34



$ 1.50



$ 1.32



$ 1.43

Total Expense per Mcfe

$ 3.67



$ 4.00



$ 3.69



$ 3.80



































Impairment

$ 29,545,702



$ -



$ 29,545,702



$ -

Net Income (Loss)

$ (19,973,170)



$ (1,931,334)



$ (18,081,056)



$ 10,804,606

Adj. Pre-Tax Net Income (Loss) (1)

$ (633,906)



$ (86,375)



$ 3,231,875



$ 10,014,384

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$ 3,086,185



$ 4,023,385



$ 10,278,332



$ 18,477,200



































Cash Flow from Operations

$ 4,009,901



$ 5,051,311



$ 6,108,342



$ 9,061,054

CapEx - Drilling & Completing

$ 34,490



$ 2,713,744



$ 139,755



$ 4,159,683

CapEx - Mineral Acquisitions

$ 81,422



$ 1,386,775



$ 10,254,016



$ 1,809,775



































Borrowing Base

















$ 45,000,000



$ 80,000,000

Debt

















$ 32,000,000



$ 44,100,000

Debt/Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1)



















1.12





1.50



(1) This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section. SECOND QUARTER 2020 RESULTS Oil, NGL and natural gas revenue decreased 13% in the 2020 quarter as production increased 4% and product prices decreased 17% relative to the 2019 quarter. The 2020 quarter revenue included a $4.1 million gain on derivative contracts as compared to a $1.8 million loss for the 2019 quarter. Total production increased 4% in the 2020 quarter, as compared to the 2019 quarter. Total production increased due to including a full quarter of results associated with the STACK acquisition, which closed in December 2019, and additional royalty oil wells coming online primarily in the Bakken. This increase was partially offset by the natural decline of the production base. The oil production increase of 39% is attributable to producing property royalty acquisitions in the Bakken in North Dakota and Anadarko STACK in Oklahoma, as well as new well drilling on legacy Panhandle mineral acreage in the SCOOP and STACK in Oklahoma. The natural gas production decrease of 5% is the result of naturally declining production in the STACK, Arkoma Stack and Fayetteville Shale, partially offset by royalty acquisition volumes in the STACK and Bakken and volumes identified in new royalty wells in the SCOOP and Bakken. The NGL production remained relatively flat as naturally declining production in liquid-rich gas areas of the Anadarko Basin and Arkoma Stack are offset by additional production related to royalty acquisition volumes in the STACK and Bakken, new royalty wells in the SCOOP and Bakken, and operators removing more NGL from the natural gas stream. The 8% decrease in total cost per Mcfe in the 2020 quarter relative to the 2019 quarter was primarily driven by higher royalty volumes and an increased proportion of oil compared to NGL and natural gas. The DD&A rate decrease was mainly due to the impairment taken on the Eagle Ford at the end of fiscal 2019, which lowered the basis of the assets. This rate decrease was partially offset by lower oil, NGL and natural gas prices utilized in the reserve calculations during the 2020 quarter, as compared to the 2019 quarter, shortening the economic life of wells. This resulted in lower projected remaining reserves on a significant number of wells causing increased units of production DD&A. The interest expense decrease was mainly attributable to lower average outstanding debt balance during the 2020 quarter as compared to the 2019 quarter. The decrease in production tax rate was primarily due to lower product prices during the 2020 quarter. The Company's net income decreased from net loss of $1.9 million in the 2019 quarter to net loss of $20.0 million in the 2020 quarter. The majority of the decrease was due to a non-cash impairment associated primarily with the Fayetteville and the Eagle Ford shales. SIX MONTHS 2020 RESULTS Oil, NGL and natural gas revenue decreased 27% in the 2020 period as production decreased 8% and product prices decreased 21% relative to the 2019 period. The 2020 period revenue included a $3.3 million gain on derivative contracts as compared to a $2.7 million gain for the 2019 period. Total production decreased 8% in the 2020 period, as compared to the 2019 period. This decrease for the 2020 six-month period, was the result of Panhandle electing not to participate with a working interest on 16 wells proposed on its mineral and leasehold acreage, partially offset by the factors discussed above. The 3% decrease in total cost per MCFE in the 2020 period relative to the 2019 period was primarily driven by lower production as noted above. Interest expense and production taxes were also influenced by lower debt balances outstanding and lower production tax associated with lower commodity prices, respectively. The Company's net income decreased from net income of $10.8 million in the 2019 period to net loss of $18.1 million in the 2020 period. The majority of the decrease was due to a non-cash impairment associated primarily with the Fayetteville and the Eagle Ford shales. OPERATIONS UPDATE During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, we converted 25 gross/0.06 net wells in progress to producing wells. Our inventory of wells in progress decreased to 118 gross wells but increased on a net well basis to 0.50 wells, as new drilling occurred on acreage where we have a higher ownership stake. Permits outstanding increased as new permits were filed, but this increase was offset by fewer permits being converted to wells in progress.











Bakken/













































SCOOP/



Three



Arkoma





































STACK



Forks



Stack



Permian



Fayetteville



Other



Total

Gross Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage:























































As of 12/31/19



79





2





11





5





-





28





125

Net Change



12





-





-7





-





-





-12





-7

As of 3/31/20



91





2





4





5





-





16





118

Net Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage:























































As of 12/31/19



0.19





-





0.02





0.15





-





0.13





0.49

Net Change



0.08





-





-0.01





-





-





-0.06





0.01

As of 3/31/20



0.27





-





0.01





0.15





-





0.07





0.50

Gross Active Permits on PHX Acreage:























































As of 12/31/19



35





13





6





-





-





11





65

Net Change



4





-





4





-





-





9





17

As of 3/31/20



39





13





10





-





-





20





82



























































As of 3/31/20:























































Rigs Present on PHX Acreage



8





-





-





1





-





1





10

Rigs Within 2.5 Miles of PHX Acreage



27





6





-





2





-





6





41

Leasing Activity During the second quarter of fiscal 2020, Panhandle leased 36 net mineral acres for an average bonus payment of $603 per net mineral acre and an average royalty of 22%.











Bakken/













































SCOOP/



Three



Arkoma





































STACK



Forks



Stack



Permian



Fayetteville



Other



Total

During Three Months Ended 3/31/20:























































Net Mineral Acres Leased



10





-





-





23





-





3





36

Average Bonus per Net Mineral Acre

$ 1,000





-



$ 50



$ 500





-



$ 158



$ 603

Average Royalty per Net Mineral Acre

25%





-



20%



25%





-



19%



22%

ACQUISITION AND DIVESTITURE UPDATE During the second quarter of fiscal 2020, Panhandle did not purchase any net mineral acres or sell any net mineral acres. RESERVES UPDATE As of March 31, 2020, mid-year proved reserves were 74.6 Bcfe, as calculated by DeGolyer and MacNaughton, the Company's independent consulting petroleum engineering firm. This was a 30% decrease, compared to the 106.4 Bcfe of proved reserves at Sept. 30, 2019, and is primarily attributable to revisions associated with lower natural gas prices. SEC prices used for the March 31, 2020, report averaged $1.90 per Mcf for natural gas, $53.10 per barrel for oil and $15.31 per barrel for NGL, compared to $2.48 per Mcf for natural gas, $54.40 per barrel for oil and $19.30 per barrel for NGL at the Sept. 30, 2019, report. These prices reflect net prices received at the wellhead. Total proved developed reserves decreased 19% to 72.8 Bcfe, as compared to Sept. 30, 2019, reserve volumes. Total proved undeveloped reserves decreased 15.3 Bcfe principally due to reclassifying locations from proven undeveloped to probable undeveloped related to significant reduction in drilling activity in the STACK, SCOOP, Arkoma Stack and Bakken. As per reserve reporting rules, wells that are no longer scheduled to be drilled within five years must be reclassified from proven undeveloped to probable undeveloped. SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL Panhandle will host a conference call to discuss second quarter results at 5:00 p.m. EDT on May 7, 2020. Management's discussion will be followed by a question and answer session with investors. To participate on the conference call, please dial 844-602-0380 (domestic) or 862-298-0970 (international). A replay of the call will be available for 14 days after the call. The number to access the replay of the conference call is 877-481-4010 and the PIN for the replay is 34278. FINANCIALS Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended March 31,



Six Months Ended March 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenues: (unaudited)



(unaudited)

Oil, NGL and natural gas sales $ 7,982,905



$ 9,221,319



$ 15,576,743



$ 21,432,038

Lease bonuses and rental income

22,092





208,746





549,791





723,303

Gains (losses) on derivative contracts

4,071,577





(1,793,852)





3,253,683





2,712,928

Gain on asset sales

-





-





3,272,888





9,096,938





12,076,574





7,636,213





22,653,105





33,965,207

Costs and expenses:





























Lease operating expenses

1,542,199





1,505,507





2,723,870





3,020,061

Transportation, gathering and marketing

1,386,297





1,482,671





2,769,298





3,072,687

Production taxes

404,728





467,308





732,009





1,076,259

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

3,373,518





3,623,976





6,329,219





7,437,662

Provision for impairment

29,545,702





-





29,545,702





-

Interest expense

346,573





485,784





717,238





1,025,154

General and administrative

2,174,661





2,133,153





4,397,689





4,071,993

Loss on asset sales and other expense (income)

40,066





(852)





29,136





15,785





38,813,744





9,697,547





47,244,161





19,719,601

Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes

(26,737,170)





(2,061,334)





(24,591,056)





14,245,606

































Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(6,764,000)





(130,000)





(6,510,000)





3,441,000

































Net income (loss) $ (19,973,170)



$ (1,931,334)



$ (18,081,056)



$ 10,804,606

































































































Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (1.21)



$ (0.11)



$ (1.09)



$ 0.64

































Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding:





























Common shares

16,384,687





16,679,187





16,362,057





16,712,493

Unissued, directors' deferred compensation shares

139,390





183,206





186,443





217,704





16,524,077





16,862,393





16,548,500





16,930,197

































Dividends declared per share of common stock and paid in period





























$ 0.04



$ 0.04



$ 0.08



$ 0.08

Balance Sheets



March 31, 2020



Sept. 30, 2019

Assets

(unaudited)









Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 498,777



$ 6,160,691

Oil, NGL and natural gas sales receivables (net of allowance for uncollectable accounts)

3,913,347





4,377,646

Refundable income taxes

3,401,870





1,505,442

Derivative contracts, net

4,216,915





2,256,639

Other

601,412





177,037

Total current assets

12,632,321





14,477,455

































Properties and equipment, at cost, based on successful efforts accounting:













Producing oil and natural gas properties

326,766,558





354,718,398

Non-producing oil and natural gas properties

19,030,785





14,599,023

Other

1,782,063





1,722,080





347,579,406





371,039,501

Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(261,599,529)





(259,314,590)

Net properties and equipment

85,979,877





111,724,911

















Investments

151,752





205,076

Derivative contracts, net

-





237,505

Total assets $ 98,763,950



$ 126,644,947

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable $ 810,095



$ 665,160

Accrued liabilities and other

1,246,544





2,433,466

Total current liabilities

2,056,639





3,098,626

















Long-term debt

32,000,000





35,425,000

Deferred income taxes

1,312,007





5,976,007

Asset retirement obligations

2,862,523





2,835,781

















Stockholders' equity:













Class A voting common stock, $0.01666 par value; 24,000,500 shares authorized; 16,897,306 issued at March 31, 2020, and Class A voting common stock, $0.01666 par value; 24,000,000 shares authorized; 16,897,306 issued at Sept. 30, 2019

281,509





281,509

Capital in excess of par value

3,264,383





2,967,984

Deferred directors' compensation

2,092,426





2,555,781

Retained earnings

62,447,346





81,848,301





68,085,664





87,653,575

Less treasury stock, at cost; 505,252 shares at March 31, 2020, and 558,051 shares at Sept. 30, 2019

(7,552,883)





(8,344,042)

Total stockholders' equity

60,532,781





79,309,533

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 98,763,950



$ 126,644,947

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows



Six months ended March 31,



2020



2019

Operating Activities (unaudited)

Net income (loss) $ (18,081,056)



$ 10,804,606

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation, depletion and amortization

6,329,219





7,437,662

Impairment of producing properties

29,545,702





-

Provision for deferred income taxes

(4,664,000)





3,942,000

Gain from leasing of fee mineral acreage

(544,979)





(722,912)

Proceeds from leasing of fee mineral acreage

559,462





737,812

Net (gain) loss on sale of assets

(3,265,449)





(9,096,938)

Directors' deferred compensation expense

140,130





132,280

Fair value of derivative contracts

(1,722,771)





(4,231,222)

Restricted stock awards

491,616





446,321

Other

7,225





9,326

Cash provided (used) by changes in assets and liabilities:













Oil, NGL and natural gas sales receivables

464,299





715,935

Other current assets

(232,349)





(172,645)

Accounts payable

117,561





(77,977)

Income taxes receivable

(1,896,428)





(538,150)

Other non-current assets

50,010





17,317

Accrued liabilities

(1,189,850)





(342,361)

Total adjustments

24,189,398





(1,743,552)

Net cash provided by operating activities

6,108,342





9,061,054

















Investing Activities













Capital expenditures

(139,755)





(4,159,683)

Acquisition of minerals and overrides

(10,254,016)





(1,809,775)

Investments in partnerships

-





(199)

Proceeds from sales of assets

3,376,049





9,096,938

Net cash provided (used) by investing activities

(7,017,722)





3,127,281

















Financing Activities













Borrowings under Credit Facility

5,561,725





8,686,270

Payments of loan principal

(8,986,725)





(15,586,270)

Purchase of treasury stock

(7,635)





(3,967,685)

Payments of dividends

(1,319,899)





(1,348,170)

Net cash provided (used) by financing activities

(4,752,534)





(12,215,855)

















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(5,661,914)





(27,520)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

6,160,691





532,502

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 498,777



$ 504,982

















Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities













Additions and revisions, net, to asset retirement obligations $ 4



$ 27,562

















Gross additions to properties and equipment $ 10,229,121



$ 5,654,060

Net (increase) decrease in accounts payable for properties and equipment additions

164,650





315,398

Capital expenditures and acquisitions $ 10,393,771



$ 5,969,458

Proved Reserves



Proved Reserves SEC Pricing



March 31, 2020



Sept. 30, 2019

Proved Developed Reserves:



Barrels of NGL

1,508,483





1,747,242

Barrels of Oil

1,610,078





1,863,096

Mcf of Gas

54,120,398





67,713,193

Mcfe (1)

72,831,764





89,375,221

Proved Undeveloped Reserves:













Barrels of NGL

32,125





226,038

Barrels of Oil

104,249





516,994

Mcf of Gas

918,319





12,560,713

Mcfe (1)

1,736,563





17,018,905

Total Proved Reserves:













Barrels of NGL

1,540,608





1,973,280

Barrels of Oil

1,714,327





2,380,090

Mcf of Gas

55,038,717





80,273,906

Mcfe (1)

74,568,327





106,394,126

















10% Discounted Estimated Future













Net Cash Flows (before income taxes):













Proved Developed $ 58,631,849



$ 86,814,212

Proved Undeveloped

4,080,453





23,581,427

Total $ 62,712,302



$ 110,395,639

SEC Pricing













Oil/Barrel $ 53.10



$ 54.40

Gas/Mcf $ 1.90



$ 2.48

NGL/Barrel $ 15.31



$ 19.30

















Proved Reserves - Projected Future Pricing (2)

















10% Discounted Estimated Future Proved Reserves

Net Cash Flows (before income taxes): March 31, 2020



Sept. 30, 2019

Proved Developed $ 55,461,699



$ 99,204,697

Proved Undeveloped

3,371,650





27,518,415

Total $ 58,833,349



$ 126,723,112

















(1) Crude oil and NGL converted to natural gas on a one barrel of crude oil or NGL equals six Mcf of natural gas basis

(2) Projected futures pricing as of March 31, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2019, basis adjusted to Company wellhead price

Hedge Position as of May 1, 2020

Period

Product

Volume Mcf/Bbl



Swap Price



Collar Average

Floor Price



Collar Average

Ceiling Price

2020

Natural Gas



240,000











$ 2.28



$ 2.89

2020

Natural Gas



720,000



$ 2.72

















2021

Natural Gas



1,080,000











$ 2.30



$ 2.99

2021

Natural Gas



600,000



$ 2.73

















2022

Natural Gas



100,000



$ 2.73























































2020

Crude Oil



30,000











$ 58.00



$ 65.83

2020

Crude Oil



84,000



$ 58.01

















2021

Crude Oil



96,000



$ 37.00

















Non-GAAP Reconciliation This news release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Regulation G. These non-GAAP measures are calculated using GAAP amounts in our financial statements. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, provision for impairment, depreciation, depletion and amortization of properties and equipment, including amortization of other assets, provision (benefit) for income taxes and unrealized (gains) losses on derivative contracts. We have included a presentation of adjusted EBITDA because we recognize that certain investors consider adjusted EBITDA a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated.

Second Quarter

Ended



Second Quarter

Ended



Six Months

Ended



Six Months

Ended



March 31, 2020



March 31, 2019



March 31, 2020



March 31, 2019

Net Income (Loss) $ (19,973,170)



$ (1,931,334)



$ (18,081,056)



$ 10,804,606

Plus:





























Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives

(3,442,438)





1,974,959





(1,722,771)





(4,231,222)

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

(6,764,000)





(130,000)





(6,510,000)





3,441,000

Interest Expense

346,573





485,784





717,238





1,025,154

DD&A

3,373,518





3,623,976





6,329,219





7,437,662

Impairment

29,545,702





-





29,545,702





-

Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,086,185



$ 4,023,385



$ 10,278,332



$ 18,477,200

Adjusted Pre-Tax Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation Adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) plus provision for impairment, provision (benefit) for income taxes and unrealized (gains) losses on derivative contracts. We have included a presentation of adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) because we recognize that certain investors consider adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) a useful means of evaluating our financial performance. Adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) for the periods indicated.

Second Quarter

Ended



Second Quarter

Ended



Six Months

Ended



Six Months

Ended



March 31, 2020



March 31, 2019



March 31, 2020



March 31, 2019

Net Income (Loss) $ (19,973,170)



$ (1,931,334)



$ (18,081,056)



$ 10,804,606

Plus:





























Impairment

29,545,702





-





29,545,702





-

Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives

(3,442,438)





1,974,959





(1,722,771)





(4,231,222)

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

(6,764,000)





(130,000)





(6,510,000)





3,441,000

Adjusted Pre-Tax Net Income (Loss) $ (633,906)



$ (86,375)



$ 3,231,875



$ 10,014,384

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Oklahoma City-based, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is an oil and natural gas mineral company with a strategy to proactively pursue the acquisition of additional minerals in our core areas of focus. Panhandle owns approximately 258,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas. Approximately 71% of this mineral count is unleased and undeveloped. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.panhandleoilandgas.com. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "should," "may" and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect Panhandle's current views about future events. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: our future financial and operating results; our ability to execute our business strategies; estimations and the respective values of oil, NGL and natural gas reserves; the level of production on our properties and the future expenses associated therewith; projections and volatility of future realized oil and natural gas prices; planned capital expenditures associated with our mineral, leasehold and non-operated working interests; statements concerning anticipated cash flow and liquidity; and our strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations. Although Panhandle believes the expectations reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the Company's management. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panhandle-oil-and-gas-inc-reports-second-quarter-and-six-months-2020-results-announces-dividend-payment-and-mid-year-reserves-update-301055257.html SOURCE PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC.





