Paraguay Oil Gas Market Trends, Drivers & Restraints Up Until 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Paraguay Oil Gas Market Trends, Infrastructure, Companies, Outlook and Opportunities to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Paraguay oil and gas market is undergoing a rapid transformation over the recent past. The country offers a strong growth outlook with significant new investment opportunities in the medium to long term future. In particular, domestic and foreign companies planning to expand their operations in the Paraguay midstream and downstream oil and gas industry will witness new opportunities.

Amidst the series of latest market developments, the analyst - a leading oil and gas research and consulting company published a comprehensive guide for strategy formulation and business development decision-makers interested in Paraguay oil and gas.

The Paraguay oil and gas industry research includes comprehensive data and analysis on the country's oil and gas trends, oil and gas projects, planned investments, competition and market developments to 2025. The study presents short term and long term trends shaping the future of Paraguay oil and gas markets. The report also presents reliable forecasts for the production and consumption of Paraguay crude oil, natural gas, motor gasoline, diesel, Fuel oil, LPG along with Primary energy demand, economic growth, and population. Further, the plant-by-plant capacity outlook of refining (CDU, coking, FCC, HCC), oil and chemicals storage terminals, LNG liquefaction terminals/regasification terminals are provided to 2023.

The analytical report details all major operational, planned and proposed oil and gas projects in Paraguay. In addition, investment opportunities in the country's oil and gas sector are detailed. The study evaluates the country's energy infrastructure, market conditions, investment potential and competitive landscape of oil and gas upstream, LNG, storage, and downstream refining markets.

To assess the real prospects and restraints of expanding or operating in the Paraguay oil and gas market are identified through detailed SWOT Analysis. Further, the country's oil and gas market is benchmarked against its peer markets in the region. It also highlights Paraguay's market potential and project feasibility. In-depth data on exploration blocks, refineries, storage and LNG terminals along with required capital investments (CAPEX), current status, planned commencement dates, companies and organizations involved in planned projects are detailed.

The report scope includes:

The outlook of Supply and Demand of Oil, Gas, LPG, Gasoline, Fuel Oil, Diesel, LNG, Primary Energy Demand, GDP, and Population to 2028

The outlook of project wise, company wise and country wise capacity of Refining (CDU, Coking, Fluid Catalytic Cracking, Hydrocracking), LNG (Liquefaction, Regasification), Storage to 2023

Analysis across Paraguay oil and gas value chain- oil and gas fields, blocks, oil, products, chemicals storage, underground gas storage, refineries, LNG, and others

Strategic analysis review comprising SWOT Analysis, comparison with peer markets, drivers and restraints

Identifying potential investment projects with current status, owners, construction developments of planned refineries, new units, expansions and upgrades, exploration blocks on offer, LNG terminals, new storage facilities

Field wise production, 2012- 2019, exploration blocks on offer, bidding round information is included

Market structure and market share of leading five companies in each of the oil and gas segments are provided

Business profiles of three leading companies including their business operations, SWOT and financial details

Recent industry deals and news in Paraguay oil and gas market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Paraguay Oil and Gas Industry Snapshot, 2020

1.1 Introduction to Paraguay Oil and Gas Markets

1.2 Paraguay Macroeconomic and Demographic Outlook to 2028

1.3 Paraguay Proven Reserves, 2009-2019

1.6 Paraguay Primary Energy Demand Outlook, 2000-2030

1.7 Paraguay Primary Energy Consumption Fuel Matrix, 2020

1.8 Paraguay Licensing and Regulatory Authorities

2 Paraguay Oil and Gas Market-Strategic Analysis Review

2.1 Short term and Long term trends shaping the future of Paraguay oil and gas

2.2 Paraguay oil and gas SWOT analysis

3 Paraguay Oil and Gas Market-Investment opportunities

3.1 Paraguay oil and gas Exploration and Production Industry Opportunities

3.2 Paraguay Midstream Opportunities

3.3 Paraguay Downstream Opportunities

4 Future of Paraguay Oil, Gas and refined Products Consumption to 2028

4.1 Paraguay Crude Oil Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

4.2 Paraguay Natural Gas Demand Outlook, Bcm, 2008-to-2028

4.3 Paraguay Motor Gasoline Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

4.4 Paraguay Gas/Diesel Oil Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

4.5 Paraguay Fuel Oil Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

4.6 Paraguay LPG Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

5 Future of Paraguay Oil, Gas and refined Products Production to 2028

5.1 Paraguay Crude Oil Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

5.2 Paraguay Natural Gas Supply Outlook, Bcm, 2008-to-2028

5.3 Paraguay Motor Gasoline Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

5.4 Paraguay Gas/Diesel Oil Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

5.5 Paraguay Fuel Oil Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

5.6 Paraguay LPG Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

6 Benchmark of Paraguay with Regional Oil and Gas Markets

6.1 Overall Ranking of Markets, 2020

6.2 Demographic and Economic Index

6.3 Oil and Gas Supply Index

6.4 Oil and Gas Demand Index

6.5 Oil and Gas Infrastructure Index

6.6 Oil and Gas Growth Index

7 Paraguay Oil and Gas Market Shares by company

7.1 Oil production by company, 2018

7.2 Gas Production by company, 2018

7.3 Net weighted Refining capacity by company, 2015-2023

7.4 Net weighted LNG capacity by company, 2015-2023

7.5 Net weighted capacity by company, 2015-2023

8 Paraguay Oil and Gas Upstream Market Analysis

8.1 Paraguay Field-by-Field Oil Production, 2012-2018

8.2 Paraguay Field-by-Field Gas Production, 2012-2018

9 Paraguay Refining Industry Outlook to 2023

9.1 Paraguay Refining Capacity Outlook by Refinery, 2013-2023

9.2 Paraguay Coking Unit Capacity by Refinery, 2013-2023

9.3 Paraguay FCC Unit Capacity by Refinery, 2013-2023

9.4 Paraguay Hydrocracking Unit Capacity by Refinery, 2013-2023

9.5 Commencement, location, company and capacity Details

9.6 Company-by-company Refining Capacity, 2013-2023

10 Paraguay LNG Industry Outlook to 2023

10.1 Paraguay LNG Capacity Outlook by terminal, 2013-2023

10.2 LNG Terminals under Operation and planned, 2020-2023

10.3 Paraguay, LNG Capacity by Company, 2013-2023

10.4 Paraguay LNG Capacity by Company, 2013-2023

11 Paraguay Storage Market Outlook to 2023

11.1 Terminal Details

11.2 Paraguay Storage Capacity Forecast, 2013-2023

11.3 Paraguay Storage Capacity Forecast by Terminal, 2013-2023

11.4 Company wise Storage Capacity, 2020

12 Key Players In Paraguay Oil and Gas Markets

12.1 Company A

12.2 Company B

12.3 Company C

13 Paraguay Latest Oil and Gas News Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vy5p4o

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200110005279/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020