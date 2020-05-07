Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Results
Canada NewsWire
CALGARY, May 7, 2020
CALGARY, May 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Paramount Resources Ltd. ("Paramount") (TSX - "POU") announces that the following eight director nominees were elected at today's annual general meeting of shareholders:
VOTES FOR
VOTES WITHHELD
Number
Percent (%)
Number
Percent (%)
James Riddell
101,524,772
99.79
209,482
0.21
James Bell
101,192,157
99.47
542,097
0.53
Wilfred Gobert
101,321,865
99.59
412,389
0.41
John Gorman
100,960,197
99.24
774,057
0.76
Dirk Jungé
101,172,088
99.45
562,166
0.55
Robert MacDonald
101,337,630
99.61
396,624
0.39
Keith MacLeod
101,345,347
99.62
388,907
0.38
Susan Riddell Rose
100,860,709
99.14
873,545
0.86
The re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of Paramount was also approved at the meeting.
ABOUT PARAMOUNT
Paramount is an independent, publicly traded, liquids-focused Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company's principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount's Class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "POU".
SOURCE Paramount Resources Ltd.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/07/c8656.html
Paramount Resources Ltd., J.H.T. (Jim) Riddell, President and Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Rodrigo (Rod) Sousa, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Planning, www.paramountres.com, Phone: (403) 290-3600Copyright CNW Group 2020
Source: Canada Newswire
(May 7, 2020 - 5:00 PM EDT)
News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com