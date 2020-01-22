|
Parks Associates: 10% of consumers installed variable-speed pool pumps or solar panels in 2019, a 66% increase over 2018
Arcadia Power, Innowatts, Sunrun, Direct Energy, IBM, Lennox, Schneider Electric, and more address residential energy management at Smart Energy Summit
DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research shows 10% of US broadband households report extreme energy-saving measures, by installing solar panels or a variable-speed pool pump, an increase of 66% from 2018 to 2019. Over that same time, 40% made home improvements to save energy, a 14% increase. Parks Associates will host its eleventh annual Smart Energy Summit, February 17-19, in Austin, Texas, to examine opportunities for energy providers to convert consumer interest in energy services into actual purchases, including the role of DIY solutions and other innovations to drive broader consumer adoption of energy management.
"Consumers are making home improvements to save energy and installing energy-saving solutions to reduce energy consumption," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "We have also seen an increase across the board of high familiarity with energy programs, indicating that marketing and new initiatives are having an impact on consumer choices for energy-saving solutions in the home."
Parks Associates will host a pre-show workshop,
"Trends and Opportunities in Residential Energy Management,"
featuring detailed findings from Parks Associates' consumer and industry studies on the smart home, IoT, and energy management markets.
Smart Energy Summit
features the following keynotes:
-
Rob Davis, GM, Intrusion, Johnson Controls
-
Abhay Gupta, Founder & CEO, Bidgely
-
Debbie Kimberly, VP, Customer Energy Solutions & Corporate Communications, Austin Energy
-
Brad Russell, Research Director, Connected Home, Parks Associates
