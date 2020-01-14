Parks Associates: Adoption of Smart Appliances Jumps to 11% of US Broadband Households

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates will host the eleventh annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, February 17-19, 2020, at the Omni Austin Downtown in Austin, Texas, featuring keynotes from Austin Energy, Bidgely, and Johnson Controls. The firm's Research Director Brad Russell will deliver a research-focused keynote exploring adoption of smart home technologies, new partnerships, and the impact on the energy markets.

At Smart Energy Summit, more than 300 industry leaders from utilities, service providers, manufacturers, and technology companies will participate in panel discussions about the impact of direct consumer participation in energy management and strategies to increase consumer engagement. Event sponsors include FLO, Rapid Response Monitoring, AutoGrid, Bidgely, Copper Labs, Everise, Alarm.com, Sprosty Network, Austin Energy, and Inspire.

Smart Energy Summit keynotes:

Rob Davis , General Manager, Intrusion, Johnson Controls

, General Manager, Intrusion, Johnson Controls Abhay Gupta , Founder & CEO, Bidgely

, Founder & CEO, Bidgely Debbie Kimberly , VP, Customer Energy Solutions & Corporate Communications, Austin Energy

, VP, Customer Energy Solutions & Corporate Communications, Austin Energy Brad Russell , Research Director, Connected Home, Parks Associates

Parks Associates research finds 11% of US broadband households now own one or more smart major appliances (smart refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, clothes washer, microwave, clothes dryer, standalone A/C unit, or water heater), up from 3% in 2014. Parks Associates also estimates that by 2023, annual US sales of smart plugs will reach 5.7 million, with annual sales revenue of $188 million.

"The smart appliance market has been slow to take off, but it is gaining momentum, thanks to manufacturers such as LG, Maytag, and GE adding advanced capabilities with recognizable value propositions in saving energy, increasing convenience, and enhancing safety," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "Smart light bulbs and smart light switches also experienced strong growth in mid-2019. The increased adoption of all these connected products creates new opportunities for utilities and energy providers to expand through partnerships and innovative programs."

Parks Associates will also host a pre-show research workshop, "Trends and Opportunities in Residential Energy Management," on February 17, featuring detailed findings from the firm's consumer and industry studies on the smart home, IoT, and energy management markets. Recent data from Parks Associates:

29% of US broadband households plan to purchase a smart thermostat in 2020.

Consumers bought roughly 5.8 million smart thermostats in 2018, generating $843 million in revenues.

in revenues. Among households planning to buy a smart thermostat that also own a smart speaker, more than 70% consider it important that the smart thermostat they buy is compatible with their smart speaker.

About Smart Energy Summit

Parks Associates' eleventh annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer examines the changing role of utilities and energy providers in the IoT era and offers research and insights on new opportunities to empower consumers with smart solutions to manage and save energy in the home. The conference identifies new business models and technologies that provide opportunities to change the customer relationship and drive engagement and participation in utility-sponsored programs.

Smart Energy Summit will take place February 17-19, 2020, at the Omni Austin Hotel Downtown in Austin, Texas. The summit agenda features leaders from utilities, state and national regulators, telecom and security companies, retailers, and OEMs. Follow the event on Twitter at @SmartEnergySmt and #SmartEnergy20. For information, visit www.ses2020.com.

