Parks Associates Hosts 11th Annual Smart Energy Summit, Featuring Keynotes from Austin Energy, Bidgely, CPS Energy, and Johnson Controls

DALLAS, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates hosts the eleventh annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, this week, on February 17-19, in Austin, Texas, at the Omni Austin Downtown, featuring keynotes from Austin Energy, Bidgely, CPS Energy, Johnson Controls, and Parks Associates. The conference focuses on the current challenges, new services, and incremental shifts utilities are making to leverage connectivity in the home to save energy on the grid.
Event sponsors include FLO, Rapid Response Monitoring, AutoGrid, Bidgely, Copper Labs, Everise, Johnson Controls, Zen Ecosystems, Alarm.com, Sprosty Network, Austin Energy, Grid4C, and Inspire.
"Smart thermostat owners report high interest in energy monitoring services," Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates said. "If 50% of smart thermostat owners participated at $5 per month, utilities could earn revenues up to $470 million per year. We are looking forward to a great event to talk about the future of energy for consumers and transformation of ecosystem players."
Keynotes:
- Rob Davis, General Manager, Intrusion, Johnson Controls
- Rudy Garza, Interim Chief Customer Engagement Officer, CPS Energy
- Abhay Gupta, Founder & CEO, Bidgely
- Debbie Kimberly, VP, Customer Energy Solutions & Corporate Communications, Austin Energy
- Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates
Companies Speaking:
Parks Associates will also host a pre-show research workshop, "Trends and Opportunities in Residential Energy Management," on February 17, featuring detailed findings from the firm's consumer and industry studies on the smart home, IoT, and energy management markets.
To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request data, please contact Elizabeth Parks at [email protected], 972-490-1113.
About Smart Energy Summit
Parks Associates' eleventh annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer examines the changing role of utilities and energy providers in the IoT era and offers research and insights on new opportunities to empower consumers with smart solutions to manage and save energy in the home. The conference identifies new business models and technologies that provide opportunities to change the customer relationship and drive engagement and participation in utility-sponsored programs.
Smart Energy Summit will take place February 17-19, 2020, at the Omni Austin Hotel Downtown in Austin, Texas. The summit agenda features leaders from utilities, state and national regulators, telecom and security companies, retailers, and OEMs. Follow the event on Twitter at @SmartEnergySmt and #SmartEnergy20. For information, visit www.ses2020.com.
