Parsley Energy following trend – cuts budget, hikes dividend

Austin’s Parsley Energy is following a growing trend among oil and gas producers – cutting their capital budgets while hiking payouts to shareholders.
The moves are intended to instill conservative fiscal restraint while also wooing Wall Street investors with rising dividend payments.
Parsley is in the process of buying Denver-based Jagged Peak Energy for $1.65 billion in order to expand its position in the still-booming Permian Basin. The budget and dividend decisions are meant to help rein in the spending after making the big acquisition of Jagged Peak.
Parsley said it will reduce the top end of its 2020 capital spending from $1.9 billion – as announced in October – down to $1.8 billion. Parsley’s dividend will rise from 3 cents per share to 5 cents to share.
Parsley, which went public in 2014, just launched a dividend program last year.
“We remain committed to an enhanced free cash flow profile in 2020, and, importantly, we have reinforced this commitment with a meaningful increase to our regular dividend program,” said Parsley Chief Executive Matt Gallagher.
“Integration of our Jagged Peak acquisition has our urgent focus and I am proud of our teams’ collective dedication and efforts out of the gate,” he added. “Ultimately, though, ‘well done’ is better than ‘well said’. We look forward to delivering on our 2020 objectives in the coming quarters.”
Houston oil field service company Halliburton said Tuesday that it closed 2019 with a $1.1 billion loss amid an ongoing shale slump in the United States that has weakened demand for hydraulic fracturing and related services.
The loss compare to a nearly $1.7 billion profit in 2018. Halliburton reported $22.4 billion in revenue for the year, a 7 percent decrease compared to $24 billion in revenue during 2018.
In a statement, the company’s CEO Jeff Miller said North America revenue decreased by 21 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter and by 18 percent for the full year as a result of reduced customer activity and pricing. The company, he said, is responding with structural changes that emphasize improving margins and returns over growth.
“While we expect customer spending in North America to be down again this year, we will continue executing our playbook, implementing our service delivery improvement strategy, and focusing on maximizing our returns,” Miller said.
Oil field service companies typically see reduced activity in the fourth quarter as their customers, exploration and production companies, exhaust their end-of-year drilling and completion budgets.
Looking at Halliburton’s performance in the fourth quarter, the company reported a $1.7 billion loss compared to the $668 million profit in 2018.
The company had reported $5.2 billion of revenue during the fourth quarter, a 13 percent drop from $5.9 billion of during the fourth quarter one year prior.
Despite market contraction in U.S. shale, offshore and international markets remain a silver lining for Halliburton. The company reported that its international business grew by 10 percent during the fourth quarter and for the full year in 2019.
“Increased activity, disciplined capital allocation, pricing improvements, and our ability to compete for a larger share of high-margin services should lead to improvement in our international margins in 2020,” Miller said.
Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Houston, Halliburton closed 2018 with more than 60,000 employees in 40 nations.
The Houston company has since reported laying off hundreds of employees across the United States. An updated headcount is expected to be released over the few weeks.
ConocoPhillips said Tuesday it aims to keep its capital spending at an average of less than $7 billion per year through 2029, including selling a 25 percent stake in its large Alaska business in order to keep costs down.
The Houston oil and gas producer only wants to see spending rise a bit from its estimated $6.1 billion in 2019 capital expenditures. ConocoPhillips is sticking with its conservative, Wall Street-friendly approach to keep spending down and profit when oil prices are higher or lower. The goal is to maintain resiliency from the ups and downs of the industry’s cyclical nature.
In wooing investors, ConocoPhillips plans to spend $30 billion on share buybacks over 10 years and $20 billion in dividend payouts to investors. The company intends to generate $50 billion in free cash flow to fund these programs.
“Over the past few years, we have successfully transformed ConocoPhillips to position the company for consistent, predictable performance across the inevitable price cycles of our industry,” said Chief Executive Ryan Lance. “We believe that we offer the market a compelling, long-term E&P investment that provides downside protection and full exposure to the upside.”
By outlining a broad a 10-year plan on Tuesday to energy analysts, ConocoPhillips aims to build confidence with shareholders and attract back more general investors who have soured on the oil and gas sector.
The largest independent oil and gas firm may produce less oil and have fewer employees than it did a few years ago, but now it’s more profitable and more efficient.
The company still aims to grow its production volumes by more than 3 percent a year.
In October, ConocoPhillips announced a nearly 40 percent increase in dividend payouts to investors to help instill confidence in the company on Wall Street amid subdued oil prices and a slowing energy sector. In 2015 – near the bottom of the last oil bust – ConocoPhillips slashed its quarterly dividend from a high of 74 cents a share down to 25 cents. But the new level of 42 cents is its highest since 2015.
Still, ConocoPhillips’ stock has fallen by more than 10 percent this year, even though that’s better than the 20 percent plunge from the S&P 500’s index of oil and gas producers.
In the third quarter, the Houston firm said its production from the top U.S. shale plays — the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford shale and North Dakota’s Bakken shale — jumped 21 percent from last year. Those three basins represent nearly 30 percent of ConocoPhillips’ total production. Other key regions include Alaska, western Canada, Australia, Norway, Qatar and Malaysia. ConocoPhillips also just sold a portion of its Australia business, but that deal hasn’t closed yet.
But its future exploration is focused on areas outside of U.S. shale, instead exploring in Alaska, Canada, Colombia, Argentina, Norway and Malaysia.
Source: Reuters
(Reuters) – Chesapeake Energy Corp , once the second-largest U.S. natural gas producer, warned on Tuesday about its ability to continue as a going concern as the debt-laden company struggles with falling prices for the commodity.
Shares of Chesapeake fell 13% to $1.35 in early trading, with the company earlier in the day also having reported a marginally bigger than expected loss and a huge shortfall in production for the third quarter.
Chesapeake has about $10 billion in debt, nearly four times its market valuation. Much of that is a result of big spending when energy prices were high and acquisitions aimed at expanding in the oil-heavy Powder River Basin to combat falling natural gas prices.
The company said its ability to meet debt covenants in the next 12 months will be affected if oil and natural gas prices continue to remain low. (bit.ly/34yczbo)
A continuous rise in U.S. gas production – a byproduct of the shale oil boom – has prices for the fuel heading toward a 25-year low, with output outpacing U.S. consumption.
The company said average realized natural gas price fell 11.5% to $2.38 per thousand cubic feet in the third quarter.
Total production fell nearly 11% to 478,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from a year earlier and missed analysts’ expectations of 490,664 boe/d.
Adjusted net loss attributable to the company was $188 million, or 11 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from a loss of $8 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected the company to report a loss of 10 cents per share.
The Oklahoma-based firm expects capital expenses to range from $1.3 billion to $1.6 billion for 2020, well below $2.11 billion to $2.31 billion set aside for 2019.
The company also plans to cut its 2020 production costs as well as general and administrative expenses by about 10% while expecting flat oil production year over year.