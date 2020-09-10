Parsley Energy, Inc. Big Tex Opportunity Pecos County, Texas 24 producing wells

43 Well Package (Operations) plus 11,625.18 Net Leasehold Acres
Pecos County, Texas
Big Tex Opportunity
Opportunity Highlights
- Operated Working Interest in 43 Wells:
- 100.00% to 87.509368% WI / 75.000001% to 68.627342% NRI
- 24 Producing Wells | 7 Shut-In Wells | 8 Temporarily Abandoned Wells | 1 Suspended Well | 3 P&A'd Wells
- 6-Month Average Net Production: 1,558 BOPD and 3,490 MCFPD
- 7-Month Average Net Cash Flow: $954,852/Month
- 11,625.18 Net Leasehold Acres:
- 6,517.11 Net HBP Leasehold Acres
- 5,108.07 Net Non-Producing/CDC Related Leasehold Acres
Operator Bond Required
This is a Sealed Bid property listed with EnergyNet Indigo.
Bids are due October 15, 2020 at 4:00pm CDT. For complete due diligence information, please visit indigo.energynet.com or email Cody Felton, Vice President of Business Development, at [email protected].