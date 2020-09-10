5 mins ago
Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/10/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner
2 hours ago
Colorado regulators back 2,000-foot setback for new oil and gas drilling
4 hours ago
Parsley Energy, Inc. Big Tex Opportunity Pecos County, Texas 24 producing wells
5 hours ago
U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 2.0 million barrels
7 hours ago
Rystad Energy: Giant Tuna-1 discovery could save Turkey $21 billion
9 hours ago
Turkey Discussing Oil and Gas Exploration in Libya

Parsley Energy, Inc. Big Tex Opportunity Pecos County, Texas 24 producing wells

in Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D) / Closing Bell Story‎ / Oil and Gas A&D Listings / Press Releases   by

43 Well Package (Operations) plus 11,625.18 Net Leasehold Acres

Pecos County, Texas

Big Tex Opportunity

Opportunity Highlights

  • Click to view Executive Summary
  • Operated Working Interest in 43 Wells:
    • 100.00% to 87.509368% WI / 75.000001% to 68.627342% NRI
    • 24 Producing Wells | 7 Shut-In Wells | 8 Temporarily Abandoned Wells | 1 Suspended Well | 3 P&A'd Wells
  • 6-Month Average Net Production: 1,558 BOPD and 3,490 MCFPD
  • 7-Month Average Net Cash Flow: $954,852/Month
  • 11,625.18 Net Leasehold Acres:
    • 6,517.11 Net HBP Leasehold Acres
    • 5,108.07 Net Non-Producing/CDC Related Leasehold Acres

    Operator Bond Required

Parsley Energy - 43 Well - oilandgas360

This is a Sealed Bid property listed with EnergyNet Indigo.

Bids are due October 15, 2020 at 4:00pm CDT. For complete due diligence information, please visit indigo.energynet.com or email Cody Felton, Vice President of  Business Development, at [email protected].  


Send Message

Fill out the form and you will be directed to the download site. 

EnergyNet -oilandgas360
Tags: ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.