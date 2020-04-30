Parsley Energy Partners with RigUp to Roll Out Comprehensive COVID-19 Mitigation Program

AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RigUp is excited to announce a new partnership with Parsley Energy, rolling out a comprehensive COVID-19 screening and mitigation program to oil and gas workers at Parsley's job sites in the Permian Basin.

Parsley's decision to expand the program to its workers in the Permian follows a successful two week pilot program, with the goal of offering its essential workers better access to testing and treatment should they need it, while benefiting from additional tools to help manage the overall health of their workforce and mitigate the risk of exposure on job sites.

"At Parsley, the safety of our employees and contractors is a top priority," says Landon Martin, VP of Drilling and Completions at Parsley Energy. "We were proud to partner with RigUp to execute safe and efficient COVID-19 screening in our field operations. We look forward to expanding the testing capabilities alongside them."

RigUp began offering the program to operators in the Midland/Odessa and San Angelo areas in early April, through a partnership with Houston-based digital health organization imawareTM. The comprehensive solution includes digital health surveys, at-home or on-site nasal swab testing, daily temperature monitoring, telemedicine consults and follow-up care, and back to work testing. The group also plans to offer at-home antibody test kits, pending FDA approval.

In the two weeks since the pilot launched, approximately 1,000 oil and gas, solar, and wind industry workers have been digitally screened, with at least 500 workers physically tested.

"We know that getting access to the testing isn't easy in more rural and remote areas," says RigUp Managing Director Leslie Elliott. "That's why we created a solution that brings this to where the core of our workforce is, which is the Permian Basin, Midland/Odessa, and San Angelo areas. And thanks to imaware's supply of test kits and its partnerships with a network of licensed medical professionals, we're actually able to deliver this solution to job sites across the continental U.S."

RigUp is currently working with job site operators to expand the program to its workforce across the oil & gas, solar, wind, and construction industries nationwide in the coming weeks.

