Parsley Energy Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

 April 14, 2020 - 4:05 PM EDT
AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) plans to report first quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, May 4, 2020 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host its quarterly conference call at 9:00 AM ET (8:00 AM CT) on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

By Phone:

Dial 877-709-8150 (United States/Canada) or 201-689-8354 (International) approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and request the Parsley Energy earnings conference call.




A telephone replay will be available through Tuesday, May 12, 2020 by dialing 877-660-6853 (United States/Canada) or 201-612-7415 (International). Conference ID: 13702189.



By Webcast:

www.parsleyenergy.com




Select "Events & Presentations" under the "Investors" section of the Company's website. Please log on at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Parsley Energy, Inc.

Parsley Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. For more information, visit our website at www.parsleyenergy.com.

