February 26, 2020 - 5:00 PM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



Pason Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results Canada NewsWire CALGARY, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Pason Systems Inc. (TSX: PSI) announced today its 2019 fourth quarter results. Performance Data

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change (CDN 000s, except per share data) (unaudited) ($) ($) (%) ($) ($) (%) Revenue 68,410 81,965 (17) 295,642 306,393 (4) EBITDA (1,2) 25,555 38,418 (33) 124,763 138,335 (10) Adjusted EBITDA (1.2) 26,615 39,415 (32) 129,644 146,004 (11) As a % of revenue 38.9 48.1 (920) bps 43.9 47.7 (380) bps Funds flow from operations 22,126 30,711 (28) 111,718 128,544 (13) Per share – basic 0.26 0.36 (28) 1.31 1.51 (13) Per share – diluted 0.26 0.36 (28) 1.30 1.50 (13) Cash from operating activities 24,714 23,407 6 108,547 107,177 1 Capital expenditures 5,587 8,450 (34) 24,178 23,876 1 Free cash flow (1) 19,955 16,603 20 85,954 85,522 1 Cash dividends declared 0.19 0.18 6 0.74 0.70 6 Net income 10,096 20,720 (51) 53,803 62,944 (15) Net income attributable to Pason 10,405 20,720 (50) 54,112 62,944 (14) Per share – basic 0.12 0.24 (49) 0.63 0.74 (14) Per share – diluted 0.12 0.24 (49) 0.63 0.73 (14) Total interest bearing debt — — — — — — Shares outstanding end of period (#000's) 84,538 85,783 (1) 84,538 85,783 (1)



(1) Non-IFRS financial measures are defined in the Management's Discussion and Analysis section. (2) Prior period amounts have been restated to conform with current year's presentation.

Current period amounts are in accordance with IFRS following the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases as discussed in Note 3 in the Consolidated Financial Statements. Prior periods have not been restated. Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018 The Company generated consolidated revenue of $68.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 17% from the same period in 2018. The decrease is attributable to a drop in North American drilling activity, offset by a slight increase in activity in the International business unit, increased market share in the US business unit , and continued increases in product penetration in all major business units, leading to increases in Revenue per EDR day. Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $26.6 million in the fourth quarter, a decrease of 32% from the same period in 2018. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA was driven by the decrease in consolidated gross profit and a lower proportion of R&D costs being capitalized. Funds flow from operations was $22.1 million in the fourth quarter, a decrease of 28% from the same period in 2018. Cash from operating activities was $24.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 6% from the same period in 2018. This financial metric was impacted by movements in working capital, mostly due to the release of trade and other receivables. Free cash flow was $20.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 20% from the same period in 2018. The increase was driven by the increase in cash from operating activities and a decline in capital expenditures. The Company recorded net income attributable to Pason of $10.4 million ($0.12 per share) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $20.7 million ($0.24 per share) recorded in the same period in 2018. Net income was negatively impacted by the drop in drilling activity, and this combined with the Company's fixed cost structure, led to a drop in consolidated gross profit. These factors were offset by a drop in stock-based compensation expense in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the 2018 comparative figure. President's Message The price for a barrel of WTI crude oil remained between US$50 and US$60 for most of the fourth quarter of 2019 and many operators constrained E&P capital spending within cash flows. As a result, Pason's operating environment across North America deteriorated further in the period. Drilling industry activity decreased by 24% in the United States and by 23% in Canada compared to the same period in 2018. These headwinds were partially offset by higher activity in Pason's international markets, market share gains in the United States, and continued growth in product penetration in all geographies. Revenue per EDR Day for the quarter was US$732 in the United States, a 4% increase from the fourth quarter of 2018, and C$1,292 in Canada, a 9% increase. Pason generated revenue of $68.4 million in the period, a decrease of 17% compared to the same quarter of last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $26.6 million for the quarter, a decrease of 32%. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue was 39% compared to 48% one year ago, highlighting our largely fixed cost structure. Pason recorded net income for the quarter of $10.4 million ($0.12 per share), down from $20.7 million ($0.24 per share) in the fourth quarter of 2018. Capital expenditures for the quarter were $5.6 million and free cash flow was $20.0 million. At December 31, 2019, our working capital position stood at $184 million, including cash and short-term investments of $161 million. We are maintaining our quarterly dividend at $0.19 per share. For the full year 2019 compared to 2018 revenue decreased 4% to $296 million, adjusted EBITDA decreased 11% to $130 million, net income decreased 14% to $54 million, and free cash flow grew 1% to $86 million. We believe capital discipline by our customers will remain a prevailing theme in the North American land market. In the United States, we expect industry activity for the year to be similar to that experienced during the second half of 2019, which would imply a modest increase from current levels. Canadian drilling activity has started 2020 ahead of expectations. Considering the uncertainty regarding potential demand impacts from the Covid-19 pandemic, some analysts have cut their oil price forecasts significantly. In this environment, we are maintaining flexibility for our go-forward plans, which gives us the means and confidence to address any activity scenario. Our capital expenditures will be relatively modest going forward with a large portion of development efforts focused on software. We intend to spend up to $25 million in capital expenditures in 2020, which includes the capitalized portion of R&D. Our new product offerings continue to gain momentum with customers. DataLink, Pason's Data Delivery solution for automated delivery of large, complex data sets from the field to corporate databases and applications is currently being utilized on over 300 active drilling rigs. ExxonMobil DAS / AutoDriller, Pason's drilling automation software package has been deployed on over 270 drilling rigs for construction of over 1,700 wells since launch. Drilling performance is improving considerably when the optimization system is used in terms of higher rate of penetration (faster drilling) and minimized damaging vibrations, leading to longer life of the drill bit. Our market positions remain strong. We are the service provider of choice for many leading operators and drilling contractors with Pason equipment installed on over 65% of all active land drilling rigs in the Western Hemisphere. We expect to be able to deliver growth through higher product adoption going forward. In September 2019, we announced the acquisition of a majority interest of Energy Toolbase ("ETB"), a US-based software-as-a-service company. ETB provides an industry-leading software package to model the economics and build proposals for solar and energy storage (battery) projects. The ETB product is utilized by distributed energy project developers, primarily in the United States. There are currently 1,100 active ETB software licenses with 1,800 users and the numbers continue to grow. Over the past two years, Pason Power has been building a foundation in the solar and energy storage market through its iEMS control system and Energy DataHub products. With the combined capabilities of Pason Power and ETB we are positioning ourselves for meaningful long-term growth in the solar and energy storage market. We remain focused on maintaining our distinctive technology position and unique capability set. Pason's highly capable and flexible IT and communications platforms can host additional new Pason and third-party software in the field and in the cloud. Our service capabilities are unrivalled, as is our expertise for user interface design and ruggedization for field users. These strengths, along with our exceptional workforce and strong balance sheet, are the foundation for our ability to continue to deliver significant value to our customers and achieve long-term success. (signed) Marcel Kessler

President and Chief Executive Officer

February 26, 2020 Management's Discussion and Analysis The following discussion and analysis has been prepared by management as of February 26, 2020, and is a review of the financial condition and results of operations of Pason Systems Inc. (Pason or the Company) based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and should be read in conjunction with the Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying notes. Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. All financial measures presented in this report are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Impact of IFRS 16 The Company adopted IFRS 16, Leases, effective January 1, 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. This new standard supersedes IAS 17, Leases, and introduces a single lessee accounting model by eliminating a lessee's classification of leases as either operating leases or finance leases. Comparative figures have not been restated. Further disclosure is provided in Note 3 to the Consolidated Financial Statements. The impact of adopting this new standard on IFRS Measures and Non-IFRS Measures is described below. The figures presented below are the 2019 actual numbers that are classified differently than the 2018 comparative figures. Effectively, the operating expense line items recognized under the previous standard will be bifurcated between depreciation expense and interest expense. Impact on IFRS Measures

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Year Ended December 31, 2019 (000s) (unaudited) ($) ($) Reduction in rental services and local administration expenses 263 1,090 Reduction in research and development expenses 98 332 Reduction in corporate services costs 341 1,257 (Increase) in depreciation of right of use assets (647) (2,580) (Increase) in net interest expense on lease liabilities (112) (457) Reduction in Income tax provision 16 97 (Decrease) in net income (41) (261) Increase in depreciation of right of use assets 647 2,580 (Reduction) in Income tax provision (16) (97) Total increase in funds flow from operations and cash from operating activities 590 2,222 Impact on Non-IFRS Measures

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Year Ended December 31, 2019 (000s) ($) ($) Reduction in rental services and local administration - Canada operating

segment 40 160 Reduction in rental services and local administration - United States operating

segment 198 794 Reduction in rental services and local administration - International operating

segment 25 136 Reduction in research and development expenses 98 332 Reduction in corporate services costs 341 1,257 Total increase in EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA 702 2,679 Impact of Hyperinflation In 2018, the Company concluded that its Argentinian subsidiary is operating in a hyperinflationary economy. This conclusion impacts the application of two accounting standards, IAS 21, The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange, and IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies. The impact of applying IAS 21 to the operating results of Argentina subsidiary for the fourth quarter of 2019 was to increase revenue and reduce segment gross profit by $792 and $41 respectively. For the twelve months ending December 31, 2019, the impact was to reduce both revenue by $955 and segment gross profit by $991. The impact of applying IAS 29 to the non-monetary assets and liabilities, and shareholders' equity of the Argentina subsidiary was to record a non-cash net monetary adjustment of $212 for the three months ended December 31, 2019. This non-cash net monetary adjustment for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019 was $2,588. Impact on IFRS Measures

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Year Ended December 31, 2019 (000s) ($) ($) Increase (decrease) in revenue 792 (955) (Increase) decrease in rental services and local administration expenses (493) 562 (Increase) in depreciation expense (340) (598) (Decrease) in segment gross profit (41) (991) Income inclusion presented in other expenses 212 2,588 (Increase) decrease in income tax expenses (40) 40 Increase in net income 131 1,637 Impact on Non-IFRS Measures

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Year Ended December 31, 2019 (000s) ($) ($) Increase (decrease) in revenue 792 (955) (Increase) decrease in rental services and local administration expenses (493) 562 Income inclusion presented in other expenses 212 2,588 Increase in EBITDA 511 2,195 (Elimination) of income inclusion presented in other expenses (212) (2,588) Increase (decrease) in Adjusted EBITDA 299 (393) Additional IFRS Measures In its Consolidated Financial Statements, the Company uses certain additional IFRS measures. Management believes these measures provide useful supplemental information to readers. Funds flow from operations Management believes that funds flow from operations, as reported in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, is a useful additional measure as it represents the cash generated during the period, regardless of the timing of collection of receivables and payment of payables. Funds flow from operations represents the cash flow from continuing operations, excluding non-cash items. Funds flow from operations is defined as net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, deferred taxes, and other non-cash items impacting operations. Cash from operating activities Cash from operating activities is defined as funds flow from operations adjusted for changes in working capital items. Non-IFRS Financial Measures These definitions are not recognized measures under IFRS, and accordingly, may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. These Non-IFRS measures provide readers with additional information regarding the Company's ability to generate funds to finance its operations, fund its research and development and capital expenditure program, and pay dividends. Revenue per EDR day Revenue per EDR day is defined as the daily revenue generated from all products that the Company has on rent on a drilling rig that has the Company's base EDR installed. This metric provides a key measure on the Company's ability to increase production adoption and evaluate product pricing. EBITDA EBITDA is defined as net income before interest income and expense, income taxes, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and gains on disposal of investments. Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, adjusted for foreign exchange, impairment of property, plant, and equipment, restructuring costs, net monetary adjustments, and other items which the Company does not consider to be in the normal course of continuing operations. Management believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful supplemental measures as they provide an indication of the results generated by the Company's principal business activities prior to the consideration of how these results are taxed in multiple jurisdictions, how the results are impacted by foreign exchange or how the results are impacted by the Company's accounting policies for equity-based compensation plans. Free cash flow Free cash flow is defined as cash from operating activities plus proceeds on disposal of property, plant, and equipment, less capital expenditures (including changes to non-cash working capital associated with capital expenditures), and deferred development costs. This metric provides a key measure on the Company's ability to generate cash from its principal business activities after funding the capital expenditure program, and provides an indication of the amount of cash available to finance, among other items, the Company's dividend and other investment opportunities.

Overall Performance

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change (000s) (unaudited) ($) ($) (%) ($) ($) (%) Revenue











Drilling Data 35,915 42,357 (15) 156,208 157,162 (1) Mud Management and Safety 19,768 23,089 (14) 85,827 85,952 — Communications 4,438 6,764 (34) 19,760 28,177 (30) Drilling Intelligence 4,619 6,720 (31) 20,321 22,786 (11) Analytics and Other 3,670 3,035 21 13,526 12,316 10 Total revenue 68,410 81,965 (17) 295,642 306,393 (4) The Pason Electronic Drilling Recorder (EDR) remains the Company's primary product. The EDR provides a complete system of drilling data acquisition, data networking, and drilling management tools and reports at both the wellsite and at customer offices. The EDR is the base product from which all other wellsite instrumentation products are linked. By linking these products, a number of otherwise redundant elements such as data processing, display, storage, and networking are eliminated. This ensures greater reliability and a more robust system of instrumentation for the customer.

Total revenue decreased by 17% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the corresponding period in 2018. Communication revenue decreased 34% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the corresponding period in 2018. In the Company's major operating segments, wellsite communications have been transitioning from satellite to terrestrial bandwidth. The transition has resulted in a lower rental service cost to Pason with cost savings shared with its customers. Drilling intelligence revenue decreased 31% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the corresponding period in 2018 as a result of the decrease in drilling activity in the North American markets as well as the mix of rig types and customers which were active in the period. Analytics and other revenue increased 21% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the corresponding period in 2018 predominately as a result of the revenue generated from the ETB LLC acquisition. Industry activity in the US market decreased by 24% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the corresponding period in 2018, while fourth quarter Canadian industry activity decreased by 23%. The Canadian and US business units both experienced a decline in drilling activity as producers reduced capital spending. For the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company saw an increase in revenue in the International business unit with gains in all of its significant markets. US EDR days decreased by 24% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the corresponding period in 2018, while Canadian EDR days, which includes non-oil and gas-related activity, decreased 29% from 2018 levels. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Pason EDR was installed on 62% of the land rigs in the US market, an increase of 60bps over the same time period in 2018. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Pason EDR was installed on 85% of the land rigs in the Canadian market, a decrease of 600bps over the same period in 2018. For the purposes of market share, the Company uses the number of EDR days billed and oil and gas drilling days as reported by accepted industry sources.

Discussion of Operations

United States Operations

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change (000s) (unaudited) ($) ($) (%) ($) ($) (%) Revenue











Drilling Data 24,084 29,918 (19) 109,482 110,229 (1) Mud Management and Safety 14,016 16,268 (14) 64,189 59,421 8 Communications 2,297 3,733 (38) 11,339 15,730 (28) Drilling Intelligence 2,105 3,866 (46) 11,158 12,693 (12) Analytics and Other 1,716 1,546 11 5,946 5,813 2 Total revenue 44,218 55,331 (20) 202,114 203,886 (1) Rental services and local administration 18,730 19,364 (3) 77,453 72,021 8 Depreciation and amortization 5,004 4,121 21 19,375 16,249 19 Segment gross profit 20,484 31,846 (36) 105,286 115,616 (9)

Current period amounts are in accordance with IFRS following the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases as discussed in Note 3 in the Consolidated Financial Statements. Prior periods have not been restated.

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change (000s) (unaudited) (#) (#) (%) (#) (#) (%) Electronic Drilling Recorder (EDR) Rental Days 44,800 58,900 (24) 204,900 223,500 (8)













Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change (unaudited) ($) ($) (%) ($) ($) (%) Revenue per EDR day - USD 732 705 4 735 697 5 Revenue per EDR day - CAD 966 932 4 975 903 8 Revenue from the US operations decreased by 20% in the fourth quarter of 2019 over the 2018 comparable period (21% when measured in USD). Industry activity in the US market decreased by 24% in the fourth quarter of 2019 over the 2018 comparable period. For the year, industry activity in the US market decreased by 10%. Active rig count declined in most major plays. US market share was 62% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 61% during the same period in 2018. EDR rental days decreased by 24% in the fourth quarter of 2019 over the 2018 comparable period. Revenue per EDR day increased to US$732 in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of US$27 over the same period in 2018. The increase in revenue per EDR day is due to increased adoption of certain products and select price increases initiated in 2019. Rental services and local administration decreased by 3% in the fourth quarter of 2019 over the 2018 comparative period. Included in the US business segment are the results of both Pason Power and ETB LLC. When measured in USD, and excluding Pason Power and ETB LLC, expenses declined by 11%. The decrease in operating costs is attributable to the Company managing field and office staff levels to support the current level of activity. Depreciation expense increased by 21% in the fourth quarter of 2019 over the 2018 comparative period. The majority of this increase is due to the amortization of intangibles associated with the Company's acquisition of ETB LLC.

Canadian Operations

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change (000s) (unaudited) ($) ($) (%) ($) ($) (%) Revenue











Drilling Data 5,793 7,191 (19) 23,108 29,095 (21) Mud Management and Safety 3,594 4,766 (25) 14,071 19,722 (29) Communications 1,703 2,641 (36) 6,807 10,944 (38) Drilling Intelligence 2,147 2,519 (15) 7,828 8,623 (9) Analytics and Other 983 776 27 3,980 3,613 10 Total revenue 14,220 17,893 (21) 55,794 71,997 (23) Rental services and local administration 5,343 6,864 (22) 21,226 26,374 (20) Depreciation and amortization 4,407 2,519 75 17,071 15,027 14 Segment gross profit 4,470 8,510 (47) 17,497 30,596 (43)

Current period amounts are in accordance with IFRS following the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases as discussed in Note 3 in the Consolidated Financial Statements. Prior periods have not been restated.

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change (000s) (unaudited) (#) (#) (%) (#) (#) (%) Electronic Drilling Recorder (EDR) Rental Days 10,300 14,500 (29) 42,000 60,000 (30)













Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change (unaudited) ($) ($) (%) ($) ($) (%) Revenue per EDR day - CAD 1,292 1,183 9 1,244 1,145 9 Canadian drilling activity in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased by 23% relative to the same period in 2018, while EDR rental days decreased 29% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 2018. For the year, Canadian drilling activity decreased 30% and EDR rental days declined a similar amount. Revenue in the Canadian business unit decreased by 21% in the fourth quarter of 2019 over the 2018 comparative period. Canadian market share was 85% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 91% in the comparative period in 2018. Revenue per EDR day increased by $109 to $1,292 during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. The increase is driven by increased usage of data drilling and drilling intelligence products. Rental services and local administration decreased by 22% in the fourth quarter of 2019 relative to the same period in 2018, primarily due to the bandwidth cost savings the Company has achieved in its communications category and the implementation of cost saving measures. Analytics and other increased 27% during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 as a result of an increase in Verdazo revenue. Depreciation and amortization expense increased by 75% in the fourth quarter of 2019 over the 2018 comparative period. The increase is due to the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases and the Company initiating the amortization of previously deferred research and development projects. Segment gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased 47% to $4.5 million compared to $8.5 million in segment gross profit in the 2018 comparative period.

International Operations

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change (000s) (unaudited) ($) ($) (%) ($) ($) (%) Revenue











Drilling Data 6,038 5,248 15 23,618 17,838 32 Mud Management and Safety 2,158 2,055 5 7,567 6,809 11 Communications 438 390 12 1,614 1,503 7 Drilling Intelligence 367 335 10 1,335 1,470 (9) Analytics and Other 971 713 36 3,600 2,890 25 Total revenue 9,972 8,741 14 37,734 30,510 24 Rental services and local administration 5,942 5,227 14 21,313 19,109 12 Depreciation and amortization 1,302 916 42 4,384 3,579 22 Segment gross profit 2,728 2,598 5 12,037 7,822 54

Current period amounts are in accordance with IFRS following the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases as discussed in Note 3 in the Consolidated Financial Statements. Prior periods have not been restated. In 2018, management concluded that its Argentinian subsidiary is operating in a hyperinflationary economy. The impact of applying hyperinflation accounting to this subsidiary is provided above in the section called "Impact of Hyperinflation" . The impact for 2018 was not material. Revenue in the International business unit increased by 14% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. Revenue increased in all of the Company's major international markets, with the majority of the absolute gains realized in Australia. Rental services and local administration expenses increased by 14% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. Depreciation expense increased by 42% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. Segment gross profit was $2.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increased of 5% compared to the same period in 2018. Hyperinflation accounting on the Argentinian subsidiary had a nominal effect on segment gross profit. Corporate Expenses

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change (000s) (unaudited) ($) ($) (%) ($) ($) (%) Other expenses











Research and development 7,470 7,310 2 30,439 26,997 13 Corporate services 4,240 3,897 9 15,653 15,905 (2) Stock-based compensation 1,481 3,335 (56) 10,840 12,313 (12) Other











Foreign exchange loss 930 1,007 (8) 2,199 7,682 (71) Net interest expense - lease liability 174 — — 578 — — Interest income - short term investments (755) (385) 96 (1,481) (935) 58 Derecognition of lease receivable — — — 4,289 — — Net monetary gain (511) — — (2,887) — — Equity income 70 (112) — (86) (17) 406 Other 641 (10) — 1,280 (13) — Total corporate expenses 13,740 15,042 (9) 60,824 61,932 (2)

Current period amounts are in accordance with IFRS following the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases as discussed in Note 3 in the Consolidated Financial Statements. Prior periods have not been restated. Stock-based compensation decreased 56% in the fourth quarter of 2019 over the 2018 comparative period due to the drop in the Company's stock price in the fourth quarter of 2019. The majority of the foreign exchange loss recorded in the year ending December 31, 2019 and the previous year relate to unrealized foreign exchange losses on inter-company advances made to the Company's Argentinian subsidiary as a result of the devaluation of the Argentina peso relative to the Canadian dollar. Net interest expense - lease liabilities is a result of the adoption of the new lease accounting standard. In July 2019, the Company was notified that the tenant that was leasing the Company's previous office space in Colorado, USA filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. As a result, the Company derecognized the lease receivable that it had previously recorded and reported a non-cash charge of $4.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. Management is researching various options to reduce the Company's future obligations. In 2018, the Company commenced applying IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies for its Argentina subsidiary. Accordingly, the application of hyperinflation accounting has been applied to the non-monetary assets and liabilities, and shareholders' equity of the Argentina subsidiary. In the fourth quarter of 2019, a non-cash net monetary gain of $0.5 million was recorded. The impact of applying this accounting standard on 2018 amounts was not material. Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019 Consolidated revenue was $68.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $72.2 million in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $3.8 million. Revenue in the US business unit was $44.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $49.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. Sequentially, both EDR rental days and industry activity decreased 11%. Revenue in the Canadian business unit was $14.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $13.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. The International business unit reported revenue of $10.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $8.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA, which adjusts EBITDA for foreign exchange and certain non-recurring charges, was $26.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $31.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. The drop in this financial metric was mostly attributable to the drop in segment gross profit in the US business unit of $5.4 million. Funds flow from operations was $22.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $29.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. The Company recorded net income attributable to Pason in the fourth quarter of 2019 of $10.4 million ($0.12 per share) compared to net income of $15.4 million ($0.18 per share) in the third quarter of 2019.

Consolidated Balance Sheets As at December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (CDN 000s) ($) ($) Assets



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 161,016 203,838 Trade and other receivables 59,716 80,020 Income taxes recoverable - other 15,304 15,304 Prepaid expenses 3,621 3,934 Income taxes recoverable 2,382 6,203 Total current assets 242,039 309,299 Non-current



Property, plant and equipment 118,522 120,417 Investments 26,265 1,245 Intangible assets and goodwill 51,015 30,755 Total non-current assets 195,802 152,417 Total assets 437,841 461,716





Liabilities and equity



Current



Trade payables and accruals 34,420 34,229 Income taxes payable 3,133 — Income taxes payable - other — 15,304 Stock-based compensation liability 2,442 3,301 Lease liability 3,275 312 Investment - put option 15,000 — Total current liabilities 58,270 53,146 Non-current



Deferred tax liabilities 8,566 17,060 Lease liability 11,532 2,233 Stock-based compensation liability 3,479 3,200 Obligation under put option 9,540 — Total non-current liabilities 33,117 22,493 Equity



Share capital 166,701 164,723 Share-based benefits reserve 30,863 27,287 Foreign currency translation reserve 57,830 63,574 Equity reserve (8,375) — Retained earnings 99,806 130,493 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company 346,825 386,077 Non-controlling interest (371) — Total equity 346,454 386,077 Total liabilities and equity 437,841 461,716

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018 (CDN 000s) (unaudited) ($) ($) ($) ($) Revenue 68,410 81,965 295,642 306,393 Operating expenses







Rental services 25,659 27,502 105,496 104,398 Local administration 4,356 3,953 14,496 13,106 Depreciation and amortization 10,713 7,556 40,830 34,855

40,728 39,011 160,822 152,359









Gross profit 27,682 42,954 134,820 154,034 Other expenses







Research and development 7,470 7,310 30,439 26,997 Corporate services 4,240 3,897 15,653 15,905 Stock-based compensation expense 1,481 3,335 10,840 12,313 Other expense 549 500 3,892 6,717

13,740 15,042 60,824 61,932









Income before income taxes 13,942 27,912 73,996 92,102 Income tax provision 3,846 7,192 20,193 29,158 Net income 10,096 20,720 53,803 62,944









Net income attributable to:







Shareholders of Pason 10,405 20,720 54,112 62,944 Non-controlling interest (309) — (309) — Net income 10,096 20,720 53,803 62,944









Income per share







Basic 0.12 0.24 0.63 0.74 Diluted 0.12 0.24 0.63 0.73

Consolidated Statements of Other Comprehensive Income

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018 (CDN 000s) (unaudited) ($) ($) ($) ($) Net income 10,096 20,720 53,803 62,944 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net income:







Tax recovery (expense) on net investment in







foreign operations related to an inter-company







financing — (1,976) 10,481 (3,110) Foreign currency translation adjustment (3,951) 17,485 (16,225) 26,326 Other comprehensive (loss) gain (3,951) 15,509 (5,744) 23,216 Total comprehensive income 6,145 36,229 48,059 86,160









Total comprehensive income (loss) attributed to:







Shareholders of Pason 6,454 36,229 48,368 86,160 Non-controlling interest (309) — (309) —

6,145 36,229 48,059 86,160

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018 (CDN 000s) (unaudited) ($) ($) ($) ($) Cash from (used in) operating activities







Net income 10,096 20,720 53,803 62,944 Adjustment for non-cash items:







Depreciation and amortization 10,713 7,556 40,830 34,855 Stock-based compensation 1,481 3,335 10,840 12,313 Deferred income taxes (1,335) (2,196) 2,185 9,796 Derecognition of lease receivable — — 4,289 — Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) and other 917 1,296 1,023 8,636 Hyperinflationary adjustment 254 — (1,252) — Funds flow from operations 22,126 30,711 111,718 128,544 Movements in non-cash working capital items:







Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables 5,068 (5,835) 14,089 (24,523) Decrease in prepaid expenses 209 352 164 253 Increase in income taxes 4,475 2,460 9,174 14,054 (Decrease) increase in trade payables, accruals and stock-based compensation liability (4,646) 2,357 (8,540) 4,368 Effects of exchange rate changes (435) 295 (697) 530 Cash generated from operating activities 26,797 30,340 125,908 123,226 Income tax paid (2,083) (6,933) (17,361) (16,049) Net cash from operating activities 24,714 23,407 108,547 107,177 Cash flows from (used in) financing activities







Proceeds from issuance of common shares — 6,347 3,366 11,012 Payment of dividends (16,045) (15,436) (63,100) (59,785) Repurchase and cancellation of shares under Normal Course Issuer Bid (10,977) (921) (24,040) (921) Repayment of lease liability (449) — (2,342) — Net cash used in financing activities (27,471) (10,010) (86,116) (49,694) Cash flows (used in) from investing activities







Acquisition (net of cash) 170 — (23,660) — Investment (10,000) — (10,000) — Additions to property, plant and equipment (4,971) (7,267) (22,453) (19,411) Development costs (616) (1,183) (1,725) (4,465) Proceeds on disposal of investment and property, plant and equipment 516 1,355 1,322 1,543 Purchase of short-term investments — — — (65,840) Maturity of short-term investment — 65,650 — 65,650 Changes in non-cash working capital 312 291 263 678 Net cash (provided by) used in investing activities (14,589) 58,846 (56,253) (21,845) Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents (2,503) 11,833 (9,000) 14,071 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (19,849) 84,076 (42,822) 49,709 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 180,865 119,762 203,838 154,129 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 161,016 203,838 161,016 203,838

Operating Segments The Company operates in three geographic segments: Canada, the United States, and International (Latin America, Offshore, the Eastern Hemisphere, and the Middle East). The following table represents a disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers along with the reportable segment for each category: Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Canada United States International Total (CDN 000s) (unaudited) ($) ($) ($) ($) Revenue







Drilling Data 5,793 24,084 6,038 35,915 Mud Management and Safety 3,594 14,016 2,158 19,768 Communications 1,703 2,297 438 4,438 Drilling Intelligence 2,147 2,105 367 4,619 Analytics and Other 983 1,716 971 3,670 Total Revenue 14,220 44,218 9,972 68,410 Rental services and local administration 5,343 18,730 5,942 30,015 Depreciation and amortization 4,407 5,004 1,302 10,713 Segment gross profit 4,470 20,484 2,728 27,682 Research and development





7,470 Corporate services





4,240 Stock-based compensation





1,481 Other income





549 Income tax expense





3,846 Net income





10,096 Net income attributable to Pason





10,405 Capital expenditures 1,471 3,643 473 5,587 As at December 31, 2019







Property plant and equipment 40,082 64,127 14,313 118,522 Intangible assets 15,497 2,233 — 17,730 Goodwill 1,259 29,426 2,600 33,285 Segment assets 105,769 279,228 52,844 437,841 Segment liabilities 49,787 36,113 5,487 91,387





























Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Canada United States International Total (CDN 000s) ($) ($) ($) ($) Revenue







Drilling Data 7,191 29,918 5,248 42,357 Mud Management and Safety 4,766 16,268 2,055 23,089 Communications 2,641 3,733 390 6,764 Drilling Intelligence 2,519 3,866 335 6,720 Analytics and Other 776 1,546 713 3,035 Total Revenue 17,893 55,331 8,741 81,965 Rental services and local administration 6,864 19,364 5,227 31,455 Depreciation and amortization 2,519 4,121 916 7,556 Segment gross profit 8,510 31,846 2,598 42,954 Research and development





7,310 Corporate services





3,897 Stock-based compensation





3,335 Other income





500 Income tax expense





7,192 Net income





20,720 Net income attributable to Pason





20,720 Capital expenditures 3,374 3,752 1,324 8,450 As at December 31, 2018







Property plant and equipment 37,511 68,122 14,784 120,417 Intangible assets 19,071 41 — 19,112 Goodwill 1,259 7,784 2,600 11,643 Segment assets 117,510 297,173 47,033 461,716 Segment liabilities 53,034 16,367 6,238 75,639





























Year Ended December 31, 2019 Canada United States International Total (CDN 000s) ($) ($) ($) ($) Revenue







Drilling Data 23,108 109,482 23,618 156,208 Mud Management and Safety 14,071 64,189 7,567 85,827 Communications 6,807 11,339 1,614 19,760 Drilling Intelligence 7,828 11,158 1,335 20,321 Analytics and Other 3,980 5,946 3,600 13,526 Total Revenue 55,794 202,114 37,734 295,642 Rental services and local administration 21,226 77,453 21,313 119,992 Depreciation and amortization 17,071 19,375 4,384 40,830 Segment gross profit 17,497 105,286 12,037 134,820 Research and development





30,439 Corporate services





15,653 Stock-based compensation





10,840 Other expense





3,892 Income tax expense





20,193 Net income





53,803 Net income attributable to Pason





54,112 Capital expenditures 4,009 16,940 3,229 24,178 As at December 31, 2019







Property plant and equipment 40,082 64,127 14,313 118,522 Intangible assets 15,497 2,233 — 17,730 Goodwill 1,259 29,426 2,600 33,285 Segment assets 105,769 279,228 52,844 437,841 Segment liabilities 49,787 36,113 5,487 91,387





























Year Ended December 31, 2018 Canada United States International Total (CDN 000s) ($) ($) ($) ($) Revenue







Drilling Data 29,095 110,229 17,838 157,162 Mud Management and Safety 19,722 59,421 6,809 85,952 Communications 10,944 15,730 1,503 28,177 Drilling Intelligence 8,623 12,693 1,470 22,786 Analytics and Other 3,613 5,813 2,890 12,316 Total Revenue 71,997 203,886 30,510 306,393 Rental services and local administration 26,374 72,021 19,109 117,504 Depreciation and amortization 15,027 16,249 3,579 34,855 Segment gross profit 30,596 115,616 7,822 154,034 Research and development





26,997 Corporate services





15,905 Stock-based compensation





12,313 Other expense





6,717 Income tax expense





29,158 Net income





62,944 Net income attributable to Pason





62,944 Capital expenditures 7,710 12,849 3,317 23,876 As at December 31, 2018







Property plant and equipment 37,511 68,122 14,784 120,417 Intangible assets 19,071 41 — 19,112 Goodwill 1,259 7,784 2,600 11,643 Segment assets 117,510 297,173 47,033 461,716 Segment liabilities 53,034 16,367 6,238 75,639 Other Expenses

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018 (CDN 000s) (unaudited) ($) ($) ($) ($) Foreign exchange loss 930 1,007 2,199 7,682 Net interest expense - lease liabilities 174 — 578 — Interest income - short term investments (755) (385) (1,481) (935) Derecognition of lease receivable — — 4,289 — Net monetary gain (511) — (2,887) — Equity income 70 (112) (86) (17) Other 641 (10) 1,280 (13) Other expense 549 500 3,892 6,717 The majority of the foreign exchange loss recorded in the year ending December 31, 2019, and the previous year relate to unrealized foreign exchange losses on inter-company advances made to the Company's Argentinian subsidiary as a result of the devaluation of the Argentina peso relative to the Canadian dollar. Net interest expense - lease liabilities is a result of the adoption of the new lease accounting standard. In July 2019, the Company was notified that the tenant that was leasing the Company's previous office space in Colorado, USA filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. As a result, the Company derecognized the lease receivable that it had previously recorded and reported a non-cash charge in the second quarter of 2019. In 2018, the Company commenced applying IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies for its Argentina subsidiary. Accordingly, the application of hyperinflation accounting has been applied to the non-monetary assets and liabilities, and shareholders' equity of the Argentina subsidiary. In 2019, a non-cash net monetary gain of $2,887 was recorded. The impact of applying this accounting standard on 2018 amounts was not material. Investment Intelligent Wellhead Systems Inc. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company entered into an agreement to invest CDN$25.0 million to acquire a minority interest in Intelligent Wellhead Systems Inc. ("IWS"). IWS is a privately-owned oil and gas technology and service company that provides proprietary and unique surface control systems for various markets globally. The investment consists of an initial cash payment of $10.0 million, which mas made in the fourth quarter of 2019, and three put options, exercisable at the discretion of IWS, of $5.0 million each. Events After the Reporting Period On February 26, 2020, the Company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share on the Company's common shares. The dividend will be paid on March 30, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2020. In February 2020, the Company received the first put option notice from IWS and will be making a cash payment of $5.0 million in March, 2020. As at December 31, 2019, the liability is included in the Consolidated Balance Sheets under "Investment - put option".

Fourth Quarter Conference Call Pason will be conducting a conference call for interested analysts, brokers, investors and media representatives to review its fourth quarter 2019 results at 9:00 am (Calgary time) on Thursday, February 27, 2020. The conference call dial-in number is 1-888-231-8191 or 1-647-427-7450. You can access the seven-day replay by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 1-416-849-0833, using password 5494458. Pason Systems Inc. is a leading global provider of specialized data management systems for drilling rigs. Our solutions, which include data acquisition, wellsite reporting, remote communications, web-based information management, and analytics, enable collaboration between the rig and the office. Pason's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI. Additional information, including the Company's Annual Report and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.pason.com . Shareholders are also invited to attend the Company's Annual General Meeting on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 3:30 pm at the offices of Pason Systems Inc., 6120 Third Street SE, Calgary, Alberta.

Pason Systems Inc. Pason Systems Inc. is a leading global provider of specialized data management systems for drilling rigs. Our solutions, which include data acquisition, wellsite reporting, remote communications, and web-based information management, enable collaboration between the rig and the office. Pason's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.TO. Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. The words "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "may", "should", "will", "estimate", "project", "outlook", "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking statements in this document may include statements, express or implied regarding the anticipated business prospects and financial performance of Pason; expectations or projections about future strategies and goals for growth and expansion; expected and future cash flows and revenues; and expected impact of future commitments. These forward-looking statements are based upon various underlying factors and assumptions, including the state of the economy and the oil and gas exploration and production business, in particular; the Company's business prospects and opportunities; and estimates of the financial and operational performance of Pason. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information and statements. Risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the ability of Pason to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and whether such strategic initiatives will yield the expected benefits, the operating performance of Pason's assets and businesses, the price of energy commodities, competitive factors in the energy industry, changes in laws and regulations affecting Pason's businesses, technological developments, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such forward looking statements, although considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Additional information on risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect Pason's operations or financial results are included in Pason's reports on file with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) or through Pason's website (www.pason.com). Furthermore, any forward looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Pason does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law. SOURCE Pason Systems Inc. View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2020/26/c5965.html about Pason Systems Inc., visit the company's website at www.pason.com or contact: Marcel Kessler, President and CEO, 403-301-3400; Jon Faber, Chief Financial Officer, 403-301-3400Copyright CNW Group 2020





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: Canada Newswire (February 26, 2020 - 5:00 PM EST)News by QuoteMedia