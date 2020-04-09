2 hours ago
Patterson-UTI Energy Announces First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

in Conference Calls & Webcasts / Earnings / Press Releases   by
 April 9, 2020 - 4:38 PM EDT
HOUSTON, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: PTEN) will hold a conference call on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. 

Participants can access the call by dialing (647) 253-8661 or (844) 704-2496 with the Conference ID 1655615.  The call will also be webcast and can be accessed through a link in the Investors section of the Company's website at investor.patenergy.com.  A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website for two weeks. 

About Patterson-UTI
Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of oilfield services and products to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America, including contract drilling, pressure pumping and directional drilling services.  For more information, visit www.patenergy.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patterson-uti-energy-announces-first-quarter-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-301038587.html

SOURCE PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.


