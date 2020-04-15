13 hours ago
Devon Energy to Report First-Quarter 2020 Results May 5; Conference Call Scheduled for May 6
14 hours ago
Haynes and Boone Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call 4-14-2020
16 hours ago
EIA forecasts U.S. crude oil production to decline because of low oil prices – STEO foretasted below $45 per barrel through 2021
21 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: SitePro – Oilfield automation demands industry leadership for successful deployments
1 day ago
Duke Energy crews restore power to most of the nearly 600,000 customers impacted by major storm in Carolinas
1 day ago
Black Hills Corp. Encourages Shareholders to Access Live Webcast of Annual Shareholder Meeting

PBF Logistics to Release First Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

in Earnings / Press Releases   by
 April 15, 2020 - 5:26 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

PBF Logistics to Release First Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the first quarter 2020 on Friday, May 8, 2020. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding quarterly results and other business matters on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Logistics' website, http://www.pbflogistics.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 876-9176 or (785) 424-1670, conference ID: PBFXQ120. The audio replay will be available two hours after the end of the call through May 22, 2020, by dialing (800) 839-1198 or (402) 220-0458.

About PBF Logistics LP
PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX), headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pbf-logistics-to-release-first-quarter-2020-earnings-results-301041479.html

SOURCE PBF Logistics LP


Source: PR Newswire (April 15, 2020 - 5:26 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice