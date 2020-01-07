PC Connection and Dorian LPG Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600:

PC Connection Inc. (NASD:CNXN) will replace Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, January 10 . Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) is acquiring Jagged Peak Energy in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

. Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) is acquiring Jagged Peak Energy in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) will replace SRC Energy Inc. (NYSE American: SRCI) effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, January 15 . S&P SmallCap 600 constituent PDC Energy Inc. (NASD: PDCE) is acquiring SRC Energy in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Post-merger, PDC Energy will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600.

PC Connection provides a range of information technology solutions. Headquartered in Merrimack, NH, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Technology Distributors Sub-Industry index.

Dorian LPG engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – January 10, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED PC Connection Information Technology Technology Distributors DELETED Jagged Peak Energy Energy Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – January 15, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Dorian LPG Energy Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation DELETED SRC Energy Energy Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

