5 hours ago
EnerCom announces preliminary presentation times and schedule for participating companies at EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference hosted in Denver, August 7-10, 2022
6 hours ago
Offshore wind industry growth falling short of net zero goals
7 hours ago
Texas proposes rules to ready natgas industry for weather emergencies
8 hours ago
Shell to sign deal with Qatar for large LNG project
9 hours ago
Europe’s plans to replace Russian gas are deemed ‘wildly optimistic’ — and could hammer its economy
10 hours ago
OPEC half a billion barrels behind on oil supply deal

PDC Energy Announces Approval of Broe Oil and Gas Development Plan Permit Adding to Existing Multi-Year Inventory of Colorado Development Drilling Locations

