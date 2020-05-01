8 hours ago
PDC Energy Announces First Quarter 2020 Conference Call – Friday, May 8, 2020

in Conference Calls & Webcasts / Press Releases   by
 April 30, 2020 - 6:03 PM EDT
PDC Energy Announces First Quarter 2020 Conference Call – Friday, May 8, 2020

DENVER, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PDCE) today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2020 results. The Company plans to issue its first quarter 2020 news release after market close on Thursday, May 7, followed thereafter by additional materials. The release and materials will be available on the Company’s website, www.pdce.com

Conference Call and Webcast:
Date/Time: Friday, May 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET
Domestic (toll free): 877-312-5520
International: 1-253-237-1142
Conference ID: 1661099
Webcast: available at www.pdce.com

Replay Information:
Domestic (toll free): 855-859-2056
International: 1-404-537-3406
Conference ID: 1661099
Webcast Replay: available for six months at www.pdce.com 

About PDC Energy, Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, produces, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs, with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and in the Delaware Basin in West Texas. Its operations are focused on the liquid-rich horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays in the Wattenberg Field and the liquid-rich Wolfcamp zones in the Delaware Basin.

Contacts:
Michael Edwards
Senior Director Investor Relations
303-860-5820
[email protected] 

Kyle Sourk
Sr. Manager Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
303-318-6150
[email protected] 

Source: GlobeNewswire (April 30, 2020 - 6:03 PM EDT)

