PDC Energy Announces First Quarter 2020 Conference Call – Friday, May 8, 2020
DENVER, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PDCE) today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2020 results. The Company plans to issue its first quarter 2020 news release after market close on Thursday, May 7, followed thereafter by additional materials. The release and materials will be available on the Company’s website, www.pdce.com.
Conference Call and Webcast: Date/Time: Friday, May 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET Domestic (toll free): 877-312-5520 International: 1-253-237-1142 Conference ID: 1661099 Webcast: available at www.pdce.com
Replay Information: Domestic (toll free): 855-859-2056 International: 1-404-537-3406 Conference ID: 1661099 Webcast Replay: available for six months at www.pdce.com
About PDC Energy, Inc.
PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, produces, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs, with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and in the Delaware Basin in West Texas. Its operations are focused on the liquid-rich horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays in the Wattenberg Field and the liquid-rich Wolfcamp zones in the Delaware Basin.
Contacts: Michael Edwards Senior Director Investor Relations 303-860-5820 [email protected]