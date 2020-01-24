PDC Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Conference Call – Thursday, February 27, 2020

DENVER, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PDCE) today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results. The Company plans to issue its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 news release after market close on Wednesday, February 26, followed thereafter by additional materials. The release and materials will be available on the Company’s website, www.pdce.com.



Conference Call and Webcast : Date/Time: Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET Domestic (toll free): 877-312-5520 International: 1-253-237-1142 Conference ID: 6788751 Webcast: available at www.pdce.com Replay Information : Domestic (toll free): 855-859-2056 International: 1-404-537-3406 Conference ID: 6788751 Webcast Replay: available for six months at www.pdce.com

About PDC Energy, Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, produces, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs, with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and in the Delaware Basin in West Texas. Its operations are focused on the liquid-rich horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays in the Wattenberg Field and the liquid-rich Wolfcamp zones in the Delaware Basin.