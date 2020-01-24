PDC Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Conference Call – Thursday, February 27, 2020

 January 24, 2020
DENVER, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PDCE) today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results. The Company plans to issue its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 news release after market close on Wednesday, February 26, followed thereafter by additional materials. The release and materials will be available on the Company’s website, www.pdce.com.

   Conference Call and Webcast:
   Date/Time: Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET
   Domestic (toll free): 877-312-5520 
   International: 1-253-237-1142 
   Conference ID: 6788751
   Webcast: available at www.pdce.com
    
   Replay Information:
   Domestic (toll free): 855-859-2056 
   International: 1-404-537-3406 
   Conference ID: 6788751
   Webcast Replay: available for six months at www.pdce.com

About PDC Energy, Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, produces, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs, with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and in the Delaware Basin in West Texas. Its operations are focused on the liquid-rich horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays in the Wattenberg Field and the liquid-rich Wolfcamp zones in the Delaware Basin.

Contacts: Michael Edwards
  Senior Director Investor Relations
  303-860-5820
  [email protected]
   
  Kyle Sourk
  Manager Investor Relations
  303-318-6150
  [email protected]
   

