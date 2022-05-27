2 mins ago
U.S. rig count had a decrease of 1 this week, at 727
1 hour ago
Brent could push past $150 per barrel if Russian oil exports shrink, Bank of America says
2 hours ago
Oil on track for weekly rise on global supply concerns
20 hours ago
OPEC+ set to stick to modest output hike for July, sources say
21 hours ago
API: FERC policy changes would cause uncertainty and hamper LNG export, reliability goals
22 hours ago
Oil jumps 3% to 2-month high as EU seeks to ban Russian crude

PDC Energy Announces its Updated 2022 Guidance and Multi-Year Outlook, Raises its Free Cash Flow and Return of Capital Projections

