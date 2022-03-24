56 mins ago
Shell to invest up to 25 bln pounds in UK’s energy sector
2 hours ago
Shale drillers foresee ‘world of hurt’ in Biden’s green economy
3 hours ago
Oil prices steady as Western leaders meet over Ukraine crisis
4 hours ago
Ukrainian energy companies make international plea to end cooperation with Russian energy
4 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 51 Bcf
23 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE Dutch bank ING ends financing for new oil and gas projects

PDC Energy Inc. Looks to Continue to Trade Above its Annual-High Share Price Today

in 360 Company Releases   by
Tags:
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.