Peabody Names Mark Spurbeck As Interim Chief Financial Officer

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peabody (NYSE: BTU) announced today that the company has named Mark Spurbeck as Interim Chief Financial Officer replacing Amy Schwetz, who will be taking the Chief Financial Officer position at a leading NYSE-listed industrial company. Schwetz will continue with Peabody in coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition.

"Mark is an accomplished financial leader at Peabody and other major companies, and we welcome him to fill this key interim position," said Peabody President and Chief Executive Officer Glenn Kellow. "Amy played a critical role in the company's financial leadership over a five-year period as CFO, and we wish her the best in the future. We have commenced a comprehensive selection process to find the best possible candidate to lead our financial organization."

"While I look forward to this new challenge, I will always value my experience and contributions to the company," said Schwetz. "In coming weeks, I will continue to work with the Peabody team to ensure an orderly and effective transition period. I'm thankful for the many opportunities and look forward to following Peabody as it executes its strategies over time."

Spurbeck has more than 20 years of accounting and financial experience, most recently serving as Chief Accounting Officer, overseeing Peabody's finance, treasury, tax, internal audit, financial reporting and corporate accounting functions. Prior to joining Peabody in early 2018, Mark was Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer at Coeur Mining, Inc. He also previously held multiple positions at Newmont Mining Corporation over an eight-year period, including Group Executive, Assistant Controller. Mark served in several financial positions at First Data Corporation and Deloitte LLP. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting from Hillsdale College in Michigan and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) is the leading global pure-play coal company and a member of the Fortune 500, serving power and steel customers in more than 25 countries on six continents. The company offers significant scale, high-quality assets, and diversity in geography and products. Peabody is guided by seven core values: safety, customer focus, leadership, people, excellence, integrity and sustainability.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words or variation of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "targets," "would," "will," "should," "goal," "could" or "may" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements provide management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events or results. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. They may include estimates of revenues, income, earnings per share, cost savings, capital expenditures, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, capital structure, market share, industry volume, or other financial items, descriptions of management's plans or objectives for future operations, or descriptions of assumptions underlying any of the above. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and reflect the company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance or events. Furthermore, the company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, a variety of economic, competitive and regulatory factors, many of which are beyond the company's control, that are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2018 and most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, as well as additional factors we may describe from time to time in other filings with the SEC. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and, consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.

