1 min ago
Pemex targets restoring oil output lost to platform fire by Aug 30
1 hour ago
German court order may delay Nord Stream 2 pipeline startup
2 hours ago
Exxon’s Imperial Oil outlines plan to produce plant-based renewable fuel
3 hours ago
BP, PetroChina form JV to manage Iraq’s Rumaila oil field
4 hours ago
Oil edges higher on US fuel demand, extends rally
5 hours ago
U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 3 million barrels

Pemex targets restoring oil output lost to platform fire by Aug 30

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy News / Mexico / Offshore   by

Reuters

MEXICO CITY  – Mexican state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) expects to resume by Aug. 30 all oil production shut down by a deadly fire on an offshore platform, the firm’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

Pemex targets restoring oil output lost to platform fire by Aug 30- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

Five workers were killed, two are missing and six injured in a fire on Sunday on the offshore platform that is part of Pemex’s most productive oil field Ku-Maloob-Zaap.

The accident in the southern Gulf of Mexico knocked 125 wells offline, totaling 421,000 barrels per day (bpd) of lost output, or about 25% of Mexico’s total production.

So far 35 wells, which produce 71,000 bpd, have been brought back online, Chief Executive Octavio Romero said in a video posted on YouTube.

“We can report that 35 wells that produce 71,000 barrels per day have been recovered and that we will reestablish 110,000 additional barrels (per day) by opening another 29 wells in the next 36 hours,” said Romero.

“By next Monday (Aug. 30) we expect to reestablish all of the affected production,” he said.

Ratings agency Fitch said in a statement that the deadly accident “may slow” Pemex’s production growth rate.

Tags: , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.