Pennington Fund Publishes 2019 Annual Growth, and Announces 4Q-Dividends

Pennington Fund is pleased to announce its Annual Summary and Fourth Quarter Dividends.

Dividends and Earnings, 4Q-2019:

4Q-REIF Dividends equaled 1.33% and 4Q-REIF Earnings were 4.57%

4Q-CommFund Earnings 2.85%

4Q-Growth Fund Earnings 0.61%

4Q-Bond Fund Earnings 1.27%

Annual NAV Growth for 2019:

2019-REIF NAV Growth 15.44%

2019-CommFund NAV Growth 19.99%

2019-Growth Fund NAV Growth 5.21%

2019-Bond Fund NAV Growth 1.90%

The Pennington Real Estate Investment Fund (REIF) grew 4.57 percent during the Fourth Quarter of 2019, and dividends were distributed January 06, 2020.

The Pennington REIF is a Fund-of-Funds that invests in Asian REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts). The Pennington REIF was designed to give investors the opportunity to profit from the Asian real estate market.

The current portfolio is comprised of over 60 REITs in Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, and Malaysia. These REITs invest in commercial properties in their respective countries.

The Pennington REIF has consistently yielded high returns since its inception in 2009.

See the REIF Fact Sheet:

http://www.pennington-trading.com/confidential/Fact_Sheet_Pennington_REIF.pdf

See the REIF Data Sheet:

http://www.vanguardprotected.com/pages/reif2743.html

The typical investment is $25,000-USD for a Full Position in the REIF.

The Pennington Commodities Fund grew 2.85 percent during the Fourth Quarter of 2019.

The Pennington Commodities Fund is an actively managed hedge fund involved in managed futures and commodity trading. It invests directly into commodities such as precious metals and crude oil, as well as companies that cultivate these commodities, such as mining and offshore drilling companies.

The Pennington Commodities Fund has expanded rapidly since its inception in 2010.

See the Commodities Fund Fact Sheet:

http://www.pennington-trading.com/confidential/Fact_Sheet_Pennington_Commodities_Fund.pdf

See the Commodities Fund Data Sheet:

http://www.vanguardprotected.com/pages/comm3538.html

The minimum investment is $25,000-USD for the Pennington Commodities Fund.

About Us:

Pennington Fund is an Asian-based industry leader in both multi and single-strategy hedge fund investments with over two billion USD in total assets under management allocated between 6 sub-funds and our managed trading platform. Operating as a self-contained entrepreneurial group for over 20 years, we maintain strong partnerships with various Asian government sovereign funds and pension systems.

NOTE: Pennington accepts only Accredited/Qualified Investors who are approved after submitting this online application form:

http://www.pennington-trading.com/application_form.php

Related Links:

Pennington Trading Website: http://www.pennington-trading.com/

Pennington Fund Website: http://fund.pennington-trading.com/

Pennington Fund EurekaHedge Listings: http://www.pennington-trading.com/pages/listing.html

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200107005026/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020