Pennsylvania One Call Reminds Users The System Remains Fully Operational During Coronavirus Shutdown

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania One Call System, Inc. (POCS) is reminding anyone digging in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania that the system is fully operational during the current issues with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

POCS continues to be operational through both call center and online services to receive underground utility locate requests and to provide those notices to POCS member underground facility owners.

As a reminder to excavators with an active ticket who are delaying the planned work, please call POCS to cancel the notice to prevent utility locators from unnecessary activities. If an excavator is performing work exempt from Governor Wolf's Executive Order directing all but "life-sustaining" business to shut down, please review the utility responses carefully as utilities who are unable to mark in the time required may reach out to all involved parties to find a mutually agreeable schedule for locating the site. To place new tickets, please consider our online tools Web Ticket Entry and Web Single Address to avoid long wait times when projects restart.

As a reminder to facility owner members, the Underground Utility Line Protection Law (UULPL) permits a facility owner to reach out to the excavator to negotiate a mutually agreeable locate date/time. After a facility owner has reached an agreement with the excavator, remember to use KARL response code 006 – Scheduled Date of Mark, and include the date and time the site will be marked.

POCS also offers a web service application developed to support public works and utility project planning and utility coordination within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania called Coordinate PA (CPA). CPA can be used to upload and share projects that may currently be in the planning stage, but are delayed due to virus issues. CPA is available through POCS' website under Applications.

Pennsylvania One Call System continues to monitor the COVID-19 developments closely. The safety, health, and well-being of our staff and stakeholders is our top priority. A Crisis Response Plan has been developed and distributed to our staff. We encourage all of our stakeholders to be vigilant in preventing the spread of this virus, as well as others.

