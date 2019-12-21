Penny Stocks To Buy Or Sell Right Now? 1 Up 210% This Quarter

Do you really know how to make money with penny stocks? If you’ve come across this article, you’ve likely searched for a few things:

…and countless other questions relating to penny stocks and how to make money with them. Regardless of where you start with your journey of finding penny stocks to trade, the basics are important. Over the years, there’ve been plenty of fake “gurus” that give “advice” but at the end of the day, they’re just paid pumpers or some kids who got lucky with a few basic flips. It takes a lot more than just 2 or 3 winning trades to be considered a professional trader and I’m sure many would agree.

In any case, if you’ve traded penny stocks in the past, you already understand the dynamic of this market. There are those who are extremely skeptical, those who are all-in no matter what, and those who utilize a number of factors to define when to buy and sell in order to make consistent profits.

Now, if you are new to cheap stocks, this article is focused on a list of penny stocks to watch. If you’re looking for the basics of penny stocks, we’ve got plenty of other articles for you to review. In the meantime, here are a penny stocks watch list that may include some names to know for next week.

Penny Stocks To Buy [or sell]: Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN)

The first on this list of penny stocks to buy or sell, Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN Stock Report) has been in a sideways trend for a few weeks now. However, this week, shares of OCGN stock managed to climb about 15% since the start of the week. Overall, the first move was triggered from a bit of penny stock news from the company.

But this news didn’t come in the form of press releases. There were a number of Form 4’s filed that showed insider buying in OCGN stock. As it stands, the stock chart for this penny stock has been relatively sideways since the first spike. But due to the average price per share, the range-bound trade itself has still revealed more opportunities for day traders.

Something to note is the company’s news that was reported earlier this month. The company announced the completion of 50% of enrollment of its Phase 3 clinical trial for OCU300 for patients with ocular Graft Versus Host Disease (oGVHD).

According to the company, Ocugen is the first “and only company” to receive Orphan Drug Designation for a product candidate designed to treat oGVHD. It is also the first company to conduct a Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with this disease. Based on Friday’s momentum, this could be one of the penny stocks to watch this month.

Penny Stocks To Buy [or sell]: McDermott International Inc. (MDR)

The next, McDermott International (MDR Stock Report), has also seen an increase in trading momentum over the last few weeks. In fact, since late November, MDR stock has jumped from mid-$0.50’s to $1.14. The company achieved a “sizeable* technology contract by Naftna Industrija Srbije.” This was to modernize its existing Fluid Catalytic Cracking unit which will be implemented at its refinery in Pancevo, Serbia.

“We are extremely pleased that NIS has again selected Lummus Technology to upgrade their refinery. This award represents the first license of the Indmax FCC technology in Europe, demonstrating the increasing interest in Indmax FCC globally.” Leon de Bruyn, Senior Vice President of Lummus Technology.

This week the company announced that the first commissioning cargo of liquefied natural gas was shipped from its Freeport LNG project in Texas. Considering the attention that the energy/oil & gas sectors are receiving right now, MDR may be one of the penny stocks to watch before next year. But that decision is up to you.

Penny Stocks To Buy [or sell]: FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL)

One of the more frequently discussed penny stocks to watch in December has been FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL Stock Report). In fact, that has been a top penny stock to watch since the start of the 4th quarter. In early-October, the company’s stock was trading around $0.32. Now only did FCEL stock hit highs of $1 since then but at the end of this week, shares closed Friday at $0.6870. This is still 114% higher than where it was at the beginning of the quarter. Overall, FuelCell has jumped as much as 210% after hitting this quarter’s high of $1.

What helped shares surge even higher on December 20, was a little bit of penny stock news. FuelCell Energy announced its construction progress made to date. The company also discussed the expected delivery schedule and the current financing approach for its Fuel Cell Micro-Grid Project on the U.S. Naval Submarine Base in Groton.

“FuelCell has pivoted to executing on our future, we are focused on executing our core business, exceeding customer expectations, and delivering on and adding to our significant project backlog, including this mission-critical project for CMEEC and the U.S. Naval Submarine Base in Groton,” noted Jason Few, President and Chief Executive Officer of FuelCell Energy. Thanks to this and other key developments, FCEL stock has performed very well. But can it close just as strong into the end of the year?

Penny Stocks To Buy [or sell]: VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)

Another popular penny stock we’ve discussed several times this year, VBI Vaccines (VBIV Stock Report) has performed very well this quarter. In fact since the beginning of October until the end of this week, VBIV stock has rallied as much as 104%.

Most recently, the company reported that it presented interim data fro ma Part B portion of a Phase 1/2a study of its VBI-1901. This is VBI’s cancer vaccine candidate in glioblastoma. The data was presented at the Scientific Meeting and Education Day of the Society for Neuro-Oncology. David E. Anderson, Ph.D., VBI’s Chief Scientific Officer, said in a press release that, “The clinical outcomes from Part A, the tumor responses we’ve seen in three of the six patients in the high-dose cohort in Part A, and now again the tumor response seen in one of the two patients enrolled and evaluable to-date in Part B continue to be encouraging.”

However, since then, there hasn’t been much in the way of news nor corporate filings. The biggest question right now is relating to the company’s updates. Can these trigger a continued move in VBIV stock or is this the end of the road for VBI Vaccines?