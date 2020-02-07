Perma-Fix Appoints Industry Veteran Joseph Timothy Grumski to Board of Directors

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2020 / Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI), today announced that Joseph Timothy (J.T.) Grumski was appointed to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Grumski brings over 30 years of executive experience leading organizations spanning information technology, industrial, environmental, oil & gas and government services. Mr. Grumski currently serves as President and CEO of TAS Energy Inc., since May 2013, where he substantially rebuilt TAS into a high performance, profitable company that builds long lasting relationships by working as a trusted partner with customers. Prior to TAS, Mr. Grumski was President of SAIC's Energy, Environment & Infrastructure commercial subsidiary, as well as General Manager of the Energy, Environment and Infrastructure (E2I) Business Unit. He was instrumental in growing SAIC's $300 million federal environmental business to a top ranked, $1.1 billion energy, environment and infrastructure business serving both commercial and federal customers over 5 years. Mr. Grumski began his career with Gulf Oil Company in 1980 and over the next 17 years he progressed through senior level engineering, operations management, and program management positions with Westinghouse Electric and Lockheed Martin Corporation. Mr. Grumski holds a BSME and MSME, is a registered professional engineer and certified project management professional through the Project Management Institute.

Mark Duff, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to welcome J.T. Grumski to the Board of Directors. He brings more than 30 years of senior operational experience, including significant experience in the environmental industry, as well as a proven record leading rapid growth initiatives across various sectors. We believe having such a highly respected industry leader, with technical expertise and broad industry relationships, will support our growth strategy and business development initiatives over the next several years."

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the DOE, the Department of Defense ("DOD"), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company's nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates three nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide. Please visit us on the World Wide Web at http://www.perma-fix.com.

This press release contains "forward‑looking statements" which are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to various business risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements generally are identifiable by use of the words such as "believe," "expects," "intends," "anticipate," "plans to," "estimates," "projects," and similar expressions. Forward‑looking statements include, but are not limited to: support growth strategy and business development initiatives. These forward‑looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance such expectations will prove to be correct. There are a variety of factors which could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those described in this release, including, without limitation, future economic conditions; industry conditions; competitive pressures; our ability to apply and market our new technologies; the government or such other party to a contract granted to us fails to abide by or comply with the contract or to deliver waste as anticipated under the contract; inability to win bid projects; that Congress fails to provides continuing funding for the DOD's and DOE's remediation projects; inability to obtain new foreign and domestic remediation contracts; and the "Risk Factors" discussed in, and the additional factors referred to under "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" of, our 2018 Form 10-K and Forms 10-Q for quarters ended March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2019. The Company makes no commitment to disclose any revisions to forward‑looking statements, or any facts, events or circumstances after the date hereof that bear upon forward‑looking statements.

Contacts:

David K. Waldman-US Investor Relations

Crescendo Communications, LLC

(212) 671-1021

SOURCE: Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: