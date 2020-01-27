Permian Prospect For Sale

in Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D) / Closing Bell Story / Energy Advisors Group Listings / O&G New Listings Alert / Oil and Gas A&D Listings   by

The following information is provided by Energy Advisors Group Inc. (EAG), formerly PLS Divestment Services. All inquiries on the following listings should be directed to EAG. EnerCom Inc. is not a brokerage firm and does not endorse or facilitate any transactions.

Deal Summary

DSD Energy Partners is marketing their non-producing acreage in the San Andres play.

The sale package consists of ~2,367 gross acres (1,183 net) in Yoakum Co., TX targeting San Andres.

Based on offset operators’ spacing, there are 22 potential gross locations (8.25 net).

This sale package allows a buyer to receive Permian leases on primary term with multiple pay opportunities offset well-known operators.

Related: DSD Multipay Prospect For Sale

Asset Highlights:

  • YOAKUM CO., TX PROSPECT
  • 2,367-Acres. 1,183-Net. 22-Locations
  • SAN ANDRES
  • MULTI PAY OPPORTUNITIES
  • All Rights. All Depths.
  • 50% OPERATED WI; 75% Lease NRI
  • 22 Gross Horizontal Locations (8.25 Net).
  • Low D&C Costs. <$3.0MM/Location
  • Lease Expires February 2021

DSD Permian Cover - Energy Advisors Group

Click here to view the online data room or visit www.energyadvisors.com/deals to view our other 30+ assignments.

For more information, contact Carrie Calahan, Associate with EAG, at [email protected], Office 713-600-0123

Legal Notice