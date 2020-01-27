Permian Prospect For Sale

The following information is provided by Energy Advisors Group Inc. (EAG), formerly PLS Divestment Services. All inquiries on the following listings should be directed to EAG. EnerCom Inc. is not a brokerage firm and does not endorse or facilitate any transactions.
Deal Summary
DSD Energy Partners is marketing their non-producing acreage in the San Andres play.
The sale package consists of ~2,367 gross acres (1,183 net) in Yoakum Co., TX targeting San Andres.
Based on offset operators’ spacing, there are 22 potential gross locations (8.25 net).
This sale package allows a buyer to receive Permian leases on primary term with multiple pay opportunities offset well-known operators.
Asset Highlights:
- YOAKUM CO., TX PROSPECT
- 2,367-Acres. 1,183-Net. 22-Locations
- SAN ANDRES
- MULTI PAY OPPORTUNITIES
- All Rights. All Depths.
- 50% OPERATED WI; 75% Lease NRI
- 22 Gross Horizontal Locations (8.25 Net).
- Low D&C Costs. <$3.0MM/Location
- Lease Expires February 2021
