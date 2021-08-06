Nasdaq

SAO PAULO – Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N as adviser to sell its stake in petrochemical company Braskem SA BRKM5.SA, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Earlier on Thursday, Petrobras executives said in a conference call with investors that it had hired advisers to sell its stake in Braskem, without elaborating.

Brazilian conglomerate Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht, resumed the sale of its controlling stake in Braskem in April, but so far it has not found a buyer.

Still, Morgan Stanley, Novonor’s adviser, has received bids for some of Braskem’s assets. The company has plants in Brazil, Mexico and in the United States.