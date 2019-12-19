Petros PACE Finance Hires Commercial Real Estate Executive Scott Moxham as Senior Vice President of Finance & Accounting

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Petros PACE Finance, (www.petros-pace.com), the leading provider of Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing, announced today the hiring of Scott Moxham as Senior Vice President – Finance & Accounting. At Petros, Moxham will oversee accounting and financial operations along with key strategic initiatives to accommodate the firm's growth.

"Scott played a formative role in the launch of Petros PACE Finance, creating the first model for our PACE product," said Jim Stanislaus, CFO and Co-founder at Petros PACE Finance. "He is critical addition to the team as we anticipate continued growth in origination and we are pleased to welcome him back."

Moxham's career spans more than 20 years of varied experience in structured finance, tax credit monetization, and investment management, with extensive experience in commercial real estate and fixed income securities.

He joins Petros from a position as Chief Financial Officer at Capella Capital Partners, an Austin-based commercial real estate development firm with an asset portfolio spanning office, retail, multi-family, storage and raw land.

"I've enjoyed working with leadership team at Petros and am excited to return to the impressive business they've built," said Moxham. "We've just scratched the surface of the market opportunity for this quickly growing area of sustainable finance and I look forward to helping the firm continue building the C-PACE marketplace."

In a previous stint at Petros, Moxham was responsible for key aspects of structuring, modeling and underwriting for the firm's tax credit-based investments. As a founding employee of the firm, he played a critical role in launch of Petros PACE Finance. He also previously held senior-level accounting positions with PricewaterhouseCoopers and KPMG.

Moxham earned a Bachelor's of Business Administration from Texas Christian University and an MBA from The University of Texas at Austin. Additionally, he is a CFA charterholder and a CPA licensed in the state of Texas.

About Petros PACE Finance

Petros PACE Finance, LLC is the national leader in the C-PACE marketplace, dedicated solely to providing long-term C-PACE financing to commercial property owners seeking to lower energy costs, reduce their carbon footprint and increase property values. Leadership has decades of executive-level experience in commercial lending and structured finance, with direct long-term institutional investor relationships. With billions in committed capital, Petros is able to close transactions in eligible C-PACE markets nationwide. To learn more about Petros PACE Finance visit our website at www.petros-pace.com.

