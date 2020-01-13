PetroTal Announces 2019 Year-end Oil Production of 13,300 bopd

Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2020) - PetroTal Corp. (TSXV: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) ("PetroTal" or the "Company"), the Peruvian focused E&P company, is pleased to announce 2019 year-end production of 13,300 barrels of oil per day ("bopd") from the Bretaña oil field, operated 100% by PetroTal.

2019 OIL PRODUCTION

The Company achieved 2019 exit rate production of 13,300 bopd and has averaged 12,500 bopd for the first eleven days of 2020. Average oil production from the Bretaña oil field for the fourth quarter was 7,757 bopd, a 77% uplift on the 4,382 bopd achieved during the third quarter of 2019. In 2019, PetroTal produced just over 1.5 million barrels of oil, representing average oil production of 4,131 bopd, an increase of over 330% from the average production of 958 bopd realized in 2018.

The 5H well continues to perform above expectations and has now produced 240,000 barrels of oil in its first 30 days of operation and is currently producing 6,500 bopd.

Commissioning of the central production facility ("CPF") commenced on December 22, 2019 with the successful hydrostatic test of the new 20,000 barrel oil storage tank. Commissioning will continue for another 30 days while all components are flow tested. During this period, overall oil production at the field is expected to fluctuate.

YEAR END CASH

At December 31, 2019, PetroTal had cash of approximately US$21 million, inclusive of US$15 million received for oil delivered to the ONP pipeline from December 1 to 15 through the previously announced oil sales contract with PetroPeru. Going forward, the Company will receive monthly revenue payments under the terms of this oil sales agreement.

2020 CAPITAL BUDGET AND OUTLOOK

Within a week, the Company intends to announce its 2020 capital budget, which aims at replicating last year's success by more than tripling annual production and achieving a 2020 exit rate of 20,000 bopd. PetroTal plans to achieve this by accelerating commissioning of the next phase of facilities to late August this year instead of year-end 2020.

Manolo Zuniga, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We're pleased that we were able to exit 2019 at the upper end of the previously announced guidance, a new record oil production level for PetroTal. The entire PetroTal team worked extremely hard to accommodate the strong oil production of the 5H well during the CPF commissioning phase. Additionally, the implementation of the PetroPeru oil sales contract, enables the Company to receive regular monthly revenues for its oil production."

ABOUT PETROTAL

PetroTal is a publicly‐traded, dual‐quoted (TSXV: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) oil and gas development and production company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal's flagship asset is the Bretaña oil field in Peru's Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018, six months after acquisition, and within 18 months has exceeded the initial 10,000 bopd goal. Additionally, the Company has large exploration prospects and is actively engaged to find a partner to drill the Osheki prospect and other leads in Block 107. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in all of Peru's oil producing basins and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing the Bretaña oil field. More information on the Company can be found at www.PetroTal‐Corp.com.

