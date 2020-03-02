PG&E Encourages Customers to Update Their Contact Information In Advance of Wildfire Season

Updates Needed from More Than 200,000 Customers In Preparation for Public Safety Power Shutoffs

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is sending postcards to more than 200,000 customers encouraging them to update their mobile number, email and other key information so the company can contact them in advance should it become necessary to temporarily turn off power for safety this fire season.

These customers, who live throughout PG&E’s service area, have incomplete or no contact information on file.

It is important that all customer information is up to date so PG&E can share important wildfire safety alerts. This is especially critical for medical baseline customers. In addition to notifying customers directly, PG&E also will provide outage updates and information through channels such as social media, local news, radio and the pge.com website.

“As a result of a drier than expected January and February, the 2020 wildfire season may arrive sooner than expected, so we all need to be better prepared to stay emergency-ready and to keep our families and friends safe,” said Chief Customer Officer, Senior Vice President Laurie Giammona. “We are asking our customers to be sure we have their latest contact information so we can do our best to reach them in advance of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff event.”

The Public Safety Power Shutoff program is one of many precautionary safety measures the company has put in place as part of its Community Wildfire Safety Program to reduce wildfire threats and strengthen communities for the future.

Extreme weather threats can change quickly. PG&E’s goal, dependent on weather and other factors, is to send customer alerts through automated calls, texts and emails at 48 hours, again at 24 hours, and again just prior to shutting off power.

Besides updating their contact information to prepare for Public Safety Power Shutoffs, PG&E encourages customers to do the following:

Have an emergency plan for wildfires and discuss it with your friends, family and neighbors

Check in with your elderly neighbors and friends who may have special needs

Update or create a go bag or 72-hour kit that can be used if you need to evacuate

Prepare an emergency supply kit with food, water, flashlights, batteries and other critical supplies

Customers concerned about pet safety during a PSPS should identify which kennels, shelters or veterinarians can care for pets during an emergency ahead of time

Clear defensible space around your home or business

PG&E thanks customers who have already taken action to ensure they will receive its wildfire safety alerts. For customers who have not yet confirmed or updated their contact information, PG&E strongly encourages everyone to do so by visiting www.pge.com/mywildfirealerts or by calling the PG&E contact center at 1-866-743-6589.

