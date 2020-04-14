4 mins ago
PG&E Pays Property Tax and Franchise Fee Payments to Cities, Counties

 April 14, 2020 - 12:00 PM EDT
SAN FRANCISCO

Nearly $386 million paid to 50 Counties and 246 Cities

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), which serves 16 million Californians, is paying property taxes and franchise fees of nearly $386 million this spring to the 50 counties, 246 cities and one district where it owns and operates gas and electric infrastructure.

“Property tax and franchise fee payments are one of the important ways PG&E helps drive local economies and supports essential public services like education and public safety. This year’s payments reflect the substantial local investments we are making in our gas and electric infrastructure to create a safer and more reliable system and to better mitigate against wildfires,” said Jason Wells, senior vice president and chief financial officer for PG&E.

PG&E received authorization from the bankruptcy court to pay property taxes and franchise fees so this support for local governments and schools would continue uninterrupted, even amid this year’s COVID-19 health crisis.

On April 10, PG&E paid property taxes of nearly $255 million to the 50 counties in which it owns property. The payment covers the period from January 1 to June 30, 2020. Total payments for the tax year of July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020 are more than $509 million.

PG&E pays franchise fees to cities and counties for the use of public streets for its gas and electric facilities. The energy company is submitting the fees by April 15.

PG&E’s franchise fee payments totaled more than $131 million – almost $41 million for natural gas and over $90 million for electric service.

PG&E invested about $7 billion last year to enhance and upgrade its gas and electrical infrastructure for safety, reliability and wildfire mitigation across Northern and Central California.

PG&E supports the communities it serves in a variety of ways. Last year, PG&E provided $17.5 million in community grants and investments to enhance local educational opportunities, preserve the environment, and support economic vitality and emergency preparedness. PG&E employees provide thousands of hours of volunteer service in their local communities. The company also offers a broad spectrum of economic development services to help local businesses grow.

PG&E’s Second Installment of Property Taxes Paid on April 10, 2020

COUNTY

AMOUNT

ALAMEDA

$

29,577,545

ALPINE

$

72,502

AMADOR

$

1,077,799

BUTTE

$

5,184,428

CALAVERAS

$

1,015,397

COLUSA

$

4,515,964

CONTRA COSTA

$

19,771,356

EL DORADO

$

1,483,294

FRESNO

$

17,999,213

GLENN

$

807,067

HUMBOLDT

$

3,634,846

KERN

$

9,162,468

KINGS

$

1,700,521

LAKE

$

884,970

LASSEN

$

39,062

MADERA

$

2,303,235

MARIN

$

4,670,701

MARIPOSA

$

279,637

MENDOCINO

$

1,721,377

MERCED

$

3,511,383

MODOC

$

224,370

MONTEREY

$

3,772,118

NAPA

$

3,182,066

NEVADA

$

1,228,518

PLACER

$

5,776,438

PLUMAS

$

2,521,828

SACRAMENTO

$

7,399,823

SAN BENITO

$

832,144

SAN BERNARDINO

$

1,343,605

SAN DIEGO

$

6,714

SAN FRANCISCO

$

14,699,249

SAN JOAQUIN

$

12,392,892

SAN LUIS OBISPO

$

11,708,202

SAN MATEO

$

13,916,821

SANTA BARBARA

$

1,165,779

SANTA CLARA

$

31,236,013

SANTA CRUZ

$

1,932,804

SHASTA

$

5,971,466

SIERRA

$

125,811

SISKIYOU

$

104,108

SOLANO

$

6,583,286

SONOMA

$

8,123,046

STANISLAUS

$

2,554,242

SUTTER

$

1,387,509

TEHAMA

$

1,420,946

TRINITY

$

166,840

TULARE

$

613,148

TUOLUMNE

$

876,919

YOLO

$

2,718,164

YUBA

$

1,335,434

TOTAL

$

254,733,071

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 23,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation's cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

MEDIA RELATIONS:
415-973-5930

Copyright Business Wire 2020

Source: Business Wire (April 14, 2020 - 12:00 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice