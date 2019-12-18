December 18, 2019 - 4:30 PM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



PG&E Urges Customers to Enjoy the Holidays With Safe, Efficient Lights SAN FRANCISCO LED bulbs are 75 percent more efficient and last 25 times longer than traditional bulbs Even before the Thanksgiving leftovers were finished, the December holiday season arrived in full force. With trees and houses lighting up the night, energy usage can skyrocket. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) reminds its customers that holiday happiness is ensured when you pay attention to your energy bills and to the safety of you and your family. And older, non-energy-efficient lighting can severely impact customers’ power bills. Light-Emitting Diode (LED) holiday lights are incredibly efficient and long-lasting. Use LED lights to lower your energy costs. LED lights are 75 percent more energy efficient and last up to 25 times longer than traditional incandescent lights such as C4 and C9 bulbs. They can last up to 40 holiday seasons.

LED lights are shatterproof and shock resistant.

LEDs produce almost no heat, so they are safe to touch and greatly reduce the risk of fire. Couple efficiency with lighting safety and the holidays will be merry and bright indeed. Avoid Electrical Hazards Look up and live! Before climbing ladders to string outdoor lights, check for overhead power lines nearby. Be especially aware of lines over your roof and lines attached to your home. Look up before raising ladders and other tall objects. Keep at least 10 feet away from overhead lines at all times Never place yourself or any object such as a string of lights in a position that risks contact with a power line—the result can be fatal Before stringing lights on outdoor trees, make sure tree limbs haven't grown into or near power lines. Branches, entire trees and even the ground adjacent to a tree can become energized when trees contact power lines. Prevent Fire Hazards Avoid overloading extension cords and wall sockets by follow the manufacturer's limits for the number of light strings that can be safely connected together Check all light strands for cracked or broken plugs, frayed insulation or bare wires. Worn cords can cause fires, so discard damaged sets of lights Don't place cords under rugs, furniture or other appliances. If covered, cords can overheat or become frayed, increasing the risk of fire Always turn off decorative lights—indoors and outdoors—when leaving the house and before going to bed, or use timers or sensors to turn them off automatically Do not place your holiday tree near a heat source such as a fireplace or heat vent. The heat will dry out the tree, making it more susceptible to fires caused by heat, flame or sparks To learn more about PG&E’s energy efficiency efforts, visit www.pge.com. About PG&E Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/ and http://www.pge.com/news. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191218005752/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2019





