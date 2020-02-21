Phillips 66 Partners Files 2019 Form 10-K

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP) (“the Partnership”) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2019, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The filing can be viewed through the “Investors” area of the Partnership’s website at www.phillips66partners.com by selecting the "SEC Filings" link under the "Financial Information" tab, as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Unitholders may request a hard copy of the report, which includes the Partnership’s audited financial statements, free of charge. Requests should be submitted in writing to Phillips 66 – 411 S. Keeler Ave., Bartlesville, OK 74003.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 Partners is a growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by Phillips 66 to own, operate, develop and acquire primarily fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals and other midstream assets. For more information, visit www.phillips66partners.com.

