16 hours ago
Just a speed bump? Oil has taken a dive, but Goldman is still bullish
17 hours ago
Carbon capture is expected to play a pivotal role in the race to net zero emissions. But not everyone agrees
18 hours ago
China’s oil imports from Saudi Arabia fall 19% in June, remains top supplier
19 hours ago
Oil rebounds as market seizes on discounted prices
20 hours ago
Pandemic recovery to push emissions to all-time high – IEA
21 hours ago
Halliburton eyes multi-year up-cycle for oil markets as activity picks up

Picarro and Sonoma Technology Expand Partnership to Deliver High Quality Environmental Monitoring Solutions and Services

in Press Releases   by
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.