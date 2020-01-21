Piceance Basin NONOP For Sale

The following information is provided by Energy Advisors Group Inc. (EAG), formerly PLS Divestment Services. All inquiries on the following listings should be directed to EAG. EnerCom Inc. is not a brokerage firm and does not endorse or facilitate any transactions.

Deal Summary

DXI Energy Inc., has retained Energy Advisors Group to market their Multi-Zone NGL Expansion Project located in the Piceance Basin of Garfield Co., Colorado. DXI is also seeking a buyer for Dejour Energy (USA) Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of DXI Energy Inc., as part of a strategic exit of the U.S. market.

Kokopelli Multi-Zone NGL Expansion Project Overview:

The Kokopelli Project consists of two leases totaling 320 gross acres (68 net) in Garfield Co., Colorado. The project is part of a joint venture operated by Terra Energy Partners. Dejour maintains a NonOperated WI in the project of 25%-77% with 72%-77% Lease NRI between the two leases. Both leases contain a multi-well pad site with existing gross production of 9 BOPD & 1,316 MCFD (Net: 1 BOPD & 187 MCFD) during August 2019 with a gas-weighted product mix of 74% gas, 21% condensate & 4% oil. Both leases have existing surface facilities and pipeline in place.

Between the two pad sites, there are a total of 13-Wells (12-Actively Producing & 1-SWD) producing from the Williams Fork & 1-Mancos Discovery well. The acreage is contiguous and has significant running room for the development of 20-Drilling Locations engineering by Gustavson Associates. As of January 1, 2019, Total Proved Reserves are projected at ~4.6 BCFE with PDP Net Reserves of 981 MMCFE.

Undeveloped Single Well Performance Metrics

20-Williams Fork Locations:

EUR: 1,000 MMCF (after shrinkage)

IP: ~1,000 MCFD

CAPEX: ~$1,350,000 USD (drill, complete, tie-in)

Mancos (Niobrara) Locations:

EUR: 5,000-7,500 MMCF (after shrinkage)

IP: ~5,000 MCFD

CAPEX: $5,500,000-$7,000,000 USD (drill, complete, tie-in)

Asset Highlights:

13-Wells. 20-Locations. ~70 Net Acres

WILLIAMS FORK & MANCOS DISCOVERY

Contiguous Acreage For HZ Development

MUTIZONE NGL EXPANSION POSSIBLE

Undeveloped IP’s: ~1,000 MCFD

25%-77% NonOperated WI (72%-77% NRI)

Gross Prod: 9 BOPD & 1,316 MCFD

Net Production: 194 MCFED (94% Gas)

Existing Surface Facilities & Pipeline In Place

3RD PARTY ENGINEERING

PDP Net Reserves: 981 MMCFE

Total Proved Net Rsrvs: ~4.6 BCFE

CANADIAN SELLER EXITING US MARKET

For more information, contact Steve Henrich, Director with EAG, at [email protected] or 713-600-0123.