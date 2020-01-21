Piceance Basin NONOP For Sale

Deal Summary

DXI Energy Inc., has retained Energy Advisors Group to market their Multi-Zone NGL Expansion Project located in the Piceance Basin of Garfield Co., Colorado. DXI is also seeking a buyer for Dejour Energy (USA) Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of DXI Energy Inc., as part of a strategic exit of the U.S. market.

Kokopelli Multi-Zone NGL Expansion Project Overview:

The Kokopelli Project consists of two leases totaling 320 gross acres (68 net) in Garfield Co., Colorado. The project is part of a joint venture operated by Terra Energy Partners. Dejour maintains a NonOperated WI in the project of 25%-77% with 72%-77% Lease NRI between the two leases. Both leases contain a multi-well pad site with existing gross production of 9 BOPD & 1,316 MCFD (Net: 1 BOPD & 187 MCFD) during August 2019 with a gas-weighted product mix of 74% gas, 21% condensate & 4% oil. Both leases have existing surface facilities and pipeline in place.

Between the two pad sites, there are a total of 13-Wells (12-Actively Producing & 1-SWD) producing from the Williams Fork & 1-Mancos Discovery well. The acreage is contiguous and has significant running room for the development of 20-Drilling Locations engineering by Gustavson Associates. As of January 1, 2019, Total Proved Reserves are projected at ~4.6 BCFE with PDP Net Reserves of 981 MMCFE.

Undeveloped Single Well Performance Metrics

20-Williams Fork Locations:

EUR: 1,000 MMCF (after shrinkage)

IP: ~1,000 MCFD

CAPEX: ~$1,350,000 USD (drill, complete, tie-in)

Mancos (Niobrara) Locations:

EUR: 5,000-7,500 MMCF (after shrinkage)

IP: ~5,000 MCFD

CAPEX: $5,500,000-$7,000,000 USD (drill, complete, tie-in)

Asset Highlights:

  • 13-Wells. 20-Locations. ~70 Net Acres
  • WILLIAMS FORK & MANCOS DISCOVERY
  • Contiguous Acreage For HZ Development
  • MUTIZONE NGL EXPANSION POSSIBLE
  • Undeveloped IP’s: ~1,000 MCFD
  • 25%-77% NonOperated WI (72%-77% NRI)
  • Gross Prod: 9 BOPD & 1,316 MCFD
  • Net Production: 194 MCFED (94% Gas)
  • Existing Surface Facilities & Pipeline In Place
  • 3RD PARTY ENGINEERING
  • PDP Net Reserves: 981 MMCFE
  • Total Proved Net Rsrvs: ~4.6 BCFE
  • CANADIAN SELLER EXITING US MARKET

