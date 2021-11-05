5 mins ago
Shell resumes oil exports at Mars and Ursa in the Gulf of Mexico
1 hour ago
Shale firm EOG to launch carbon capture project by late 2022
2 hours ago
Biden has few options to carry out his OPEC threat
3 hours ago
Pioneer CEO says Biden needs to “back off” anti-oil policies
4 hours ago
Southwestern Energy to acquire GEP Haynesville for $1.8 billion
6 hours ago
Oil rises after OPEC+ rebuffs U.S. call to boost output

Pioneer CEO says Biden needs to “back off” anti-oil policies

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy News / People   by

World Oil

HOUSTON (Bloomberg) –President Joe Biden should “back off” from domestic anti-oil policies if he wants to keep crude prices in check, according to one of America’s biggest shale drillers.

Pioneer CEO says Biden needs to “back off” anti-oil policies- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

“The President is realizing all the efforts when he came into office of stopping offshore leasing, stopping drilling on federal leases offshore, New Mexico, both in the Bakken and the Powder River, have been starting to backfire some,” Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Chief Executive Officer Scott Sheffield said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “He’s got to back off his rhetoric on federal leases going forward.”

OPEC and allied crude exporters earlier Thursday dismissed Biden’s request that the group accelerate output hikes.

Tags: , , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.