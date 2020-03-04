Pioneer Energy Services Announces Its Common Stock has Commenced Trading on the OTC Pink Marketplace

SAN ANTONIO, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Energy Services (OTC: PESX) ("Pioneer" and the "Company") today announced that its common stock has been suspended from trading on the OTCQX due to its voluntary filing for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court on March 1, 2020. Effective March 3, 2020, the Company's common stock began trading on the OTC Pink marketplace under the trading symbol "PESXQ". The transition to the OTC Pink marketplace will not affect Pioneer's business operations. Investors can find quotes for the Company's common stock on www.otcmarkets.com.

The Company will continue to make all required SEC filings and will remain subject to SEC rules and regulations applicable to reporting companies under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

About Pioneer

Pioneer Energy Services provides well servicing, wireline, and coiled tubing services to producers in the U.S. Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions through its three production services business segments. Pioneer also provides contract land drilling services to oil and gas operators in Texas, the Mid-Continent and Appalachian regions and internationally in Colombia through its two drilling services business segments.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements we make in this news release that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not historical fact, are forward-looking statements made in good faith that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs, intentions and expectations. These statements are not guarantees or indicative of future performance, and no assurance can be given that our common stock will continue to trade on the OTC Pink marketplace. Our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, could differ materially from those we express in the foregoing discussion as a result of a variety of factors, including risks relating to our Chapter 11 proceedings, general economic and business conditions and industry trends, levels and volatility of oil and gas prices, the continued demand for drilling services or production services in the geographic areas where we operate, decisions about exploration and development projects to be made by oil and gas exploration and production companies, the highly competitive nature of our business, technological advancements and trends in our industry and improvements in our competitors' equipment, the loss of one or more of our major clients or a decrease in their demand for our services, future compliance with covenants under debt agreements, including our senior secured term loan, our senior secured revolving asset-based credit facility, and our senior notes, operating hazards inherent in our operations, the supply of marketable drilling rigs, well servicing rigs, coiled tubing units and wireline units within the industry, the continued availability of new components for drilling rigs, well servicing rigs, coiled tubing units and wireline units, the continued availability of qualified personnel, the success or failure of our acquisition strategy, the occurrence of cybersecurity incidents, the political, economic, regulatory and other uncertainties encountered by our operations, and changes in, or our failure or inability to comply with, governmental regulations, including those relating to the environment. We have discussed many of these factors in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, including under the headings "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Introductory Note to Part I and "Risk Factors" in Item 1A. These factors are not necessarily all the important factors that could affect us. Other unpredictable or unknown factors could also have material adverse effects on actual results of matters that are the subject of our forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We advise our shareholders that they should (1) recognize that important factors not referred to above could affect the accuracy of our forward-looking statements and (2) use caution and common sense when considering our forward-looking statements.

