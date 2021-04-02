5 hours ago
U.S. rig count increased by 13 this week, at 430
Registration still open! For the must attend ESG and Investment event – EnerCom Dallas
U.S. and China’s next economic battle will be over climate change, experts say
Egypt could ask for up to $1 billion in compensation for Ever Given crisis
Canada’s cash-rich oil sands firms face pressure to spend on transition
Biden admin aims for U.S. leadership in offshore wind: official

Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Bolt-On Acquisition of DoublePoint Energy in the Midland Basin

