ExxonMobil to Prioritize Capital Investments on High-Value Assets
Sandridge gets $30mm bridge loan from Icahn
Exxon Mobil To Write Down Natural Gas Properties by Up to $20 Billion and Cut Project Spending
EarthRenew Announces Lease Renewal and Feedstock Agreement for Its Flagship Facility Co-Located at Cattleland Feedyards' Site
Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Secures Significant 2 MW Follow-On Order From Fortune Global 500 Company, Ecopetrol – Colombia's Largest National Petroleum Company
Lonestar Resources US Inc. Successfully Completes Restructuring

Pioneer Natural Resources CEO sees oil demand recovery in 2022

Reuters

Global oil demand will likely recover to its pre-pandemic levels of 100 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2022 or early 2023, Pioneer Natural Resources Chief Executive Scott Sheffield said on Tuesday.

Pioneer Natural Resources CEO sees oil demand recovery in 2022- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

Demand next year is likely to be around 97 million bpd, Sheffield said, speaking at the Reuters Future of Oil & Gas 2020 virtual conference. He added the oil industry will “still need some help from OPEC” with supply cuts of 3 million to 5 million bpd next year.

Pioneer, one of the largest independent U.S. shale operators, is putting drilling rigs back to work in the Permian Basin oil field, but plans for oil production growth of zero to 5% in 2021 while demand recovers, Sheffield said.

The company will close its $4.5 billion all-stock buyout of Parsley Energy Inc in the first quarter of the year. Sheffield said he expects “several more” such mergers in the oil industry.

