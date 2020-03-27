35 mins ago
Pioneer Natural Resources CEO warns independent oil companies could go bankrupt if production continues amid coronavirus
7 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Week Lookback – 3/27/2020
8 hours ago
Almost 40% of the North Sea workforce has been cut as operators attempt to wrestle with the growing coronavirus crisis.
8 hours ago
San Diego MTS expands sustainable transit with 26 more buses from New Flyer
15 hours ago
PetroShale Announces 2019 Financial and Operating Results
1 day ago
Edgewater Midstream Adds Strategic Horsepower with New CFO

Pioneer Natural Resources CEO warns independent oil companies could go bankrupt if production continues amid coronavirus

in Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Crude Oil Storage / Economy / Exploration and Production (E&P) / Finance / Jobs / Oil and Gas 360 Publisher Note: / OPEC / Politics & Opinions   by

CNBC

Oil & Gas 360 Editor’s Note: Excellent CNBC Fast Money Interview with Scott Sheffield, CEO, Pioneer Natural Resources. Scott talks about several key points:

  • He has asked President Trump to get involved with the price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. 
  • If no action is taken by him, he may loose a lot of oil producing states in the election.
  • The majors are not putting any pressure for the end of the price war, as they can just acquire assets as they fail.

 

 

Scott Sheffield, Pioneer Natural Resources CEO, joins ‘Fast Money’ to discuss the plunge of crude oil and the ongoing price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. Sheffield also warns Trump could lose energy states if he doesn’t help the independent oil companies who are facing opposition from big energy companies like Marathon and Exxon to reduce production as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

For the full interview click here:  CNBC

Tags:
Legal Notice