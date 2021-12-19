3 days ago
Goldman says oil could hit $100, demand might reach ‘new record high’ in the next two years
3 days ago
U.S. natgas falls 3% to one-week low on milder weather forecasts
3 days ago
U.S. rig count increased by 3 this week, at 579
3 days ago
Texas approves more power market rules to avoid another February freeze
3 days ago
U.S. fishing industry teams up with oil lobby to fight offshore wind
3 days ago
Total, Shell pile into Brazil’s offshore fields in $2 billion sale

Pioneer Natural Resources PXD Investment Analysis

