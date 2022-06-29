56 mins ago
Shell to sign deal with Qatar for large LNG project
2 hours ago
Europe’s plans to replace Russian gas are deemed ‘wildly optimistic’ — and could hammer its economy
3 hours ago
OPEC half a billion barrels behind on oil supply deal
3 hours ago
U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 2.8 million barrels
4 hours ago
Whitecap Resources Inc. acquires XTO Energy Canada in an all-cash transaction and increases dividend by 22%
22 hours ago
EnerCom announces preliminary presentation times and schedule for participating companies at EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference hosted in Denver, August 7-10, 2022

Pioneer Natural Resources PXD Pivots Trading Plans and Risk Controls

