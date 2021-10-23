3 days ago
EnerCom’s Pre-Earnings Thoughts on E&Ps: 2022 cost inflation transitioning from an “if” to a “how much” topic
3 days ago
Falling crude inventories pin WTI oil price near $83
3 days ago
Shell may restart hurricane-hit Gulf platforms ahead of schedule
3 days ago
Canada oil producers grapple with Trudeau’s demand for faster emissions cuts
3 days ago
Oilfield data startup Zeno plans to streamline fossil fuel asset valuation
3 days ago
Big Oil to attend U.S. House climate disinformation hearing

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Trading Report

