Pioneer Natural Resources to Present at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

 February 17, 2020 - 4:30 PM EST
DALLAS

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) today announced that Rich Dealy, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.

Pioneer Natural Resources Contacts:
Investors-
Neal Shah – 972-969-3900
Tom Fitter – 972-969-1821
Michael McNamara – 972-969-3592

Media and Public Affairs-
Tadd Owens – 972-969-5760

