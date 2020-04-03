Pipeline Integrity Management (PIM): Global Market Outlook to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Pipeline Integrity Management- Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pipeline Integrity Management Market is growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the 2018 to 2027.

Factors such as, increasing demand for oil and gas, rising investments in pipeline infrastructure and advancements in the field of integrity management is driving the growth of the market. However, the increasing inclination towards marine vessel over subsea pipelines, for the oil and gas trade between nations isolated via ocean, has contrarily affected the demand for the market.

Based on location of deployment, onshore segment is expected to have a huge demand in the forecast period due to the increasing number of oil wells at onshore locations. By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth owing to the growing adoption of the sophisticated pipeline networks coupled with the need for efficient operation and maintenance.

Some of the key players in Global Pipeline Integrity Management market include Bureau Veritas SA, Emerson Electric Co., Infosys Ltd, TUV Rheinland, SGS SA, Baker Hughes Co, MATCOR Inc., T. D. Williamson Inc., TWI Ltd, EnerMech Ltd, Shawcor Ltd., Pembina Pipeline Corporation, Fluor Corporation, Technip FMC PLC, Intertek Group PLC, Aker Solutions ASA, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Pipeline Integrity Management Market, By Service Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cleaning Services

5.3 Inspection Services

5.4 Repair and Refurbishment Services

6 Global Pipeline Integrity Management Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Flow Monitoring

6.3 Vapor Sensing

6.4 Fiber Optic

6.5 Ultrasonic Acoustic

7 Global Pipeline Integrity Management Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cathodic Protection

7.3 Pigging

7.4 Other Technologies

8 Global Pipeline Integrity Management Market, By Location of Deployment

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Offshore

8.3 Onshore

9 Global Pipeline Integrity Management Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Upstream

9.3 Downstream

9.4 Midstream

10 Global Pipeline Integrity Management Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies

12 Company Profiling

12.1 Bureau Veritas SA

12.2 Emerson Electric Co.

12.3 Infosys Ltd.

12.4 TUV Rheinland

12.5 SGS SA

12.6 Baker Hughes Co.

12.7 MATCOR Inc.

12.8 T. D. Williamson Inc.

12.9 TWI Ltd.

12.10 EnerMech Ltd.

12.11 Shawcor Ltd.

12.12 Pembina Pipeline Corporation

12.13 Fluor Corporation

12.14 Technip FMC PLC

12.15 Intertek Group PLC

12.16 Aker Solutions ASA

12.17 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

