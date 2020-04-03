Pipeline Integrity Management (PIM): Global Market Outlook to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Pipeline Integrity Management- Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Pipeline Integrity Management Market is growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the 2018 to 2027.
Factors such as, increasing demand for oil and gas, rising investments in pipeline infrastructure and advancements in the field of integrity management is driving the growth of the market. However, the increasing inclination towards marine vessel over subsea pipelines, for the oil and gas trade between nations isolated via ocean, has contrarily affected the demand for the market.
Based on location of deployment, onshore segment is expected to have a huge demand in the forecast period due to the increasing number of oil wells at onshore locations. By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth owing to the growing adoption of the sophisticated pipeline networks coupled with the need for efficient operation and maintenance.
Some of the key players in Global Pipeline Integrity Management market include Bureau Veritas SA, Emerson Electric Co., Infosys Ltd, TUV Rheinland, SGS SA, Baker Hughes Co, MATCOR Inc., T. D. Williamson Inc., TWI Ltd, EnerMech Ltd, Shawcor Ltd., Pembina Pipeline Corporation, Fluor Corporation, Technip FMC PLC, Intertek Group PLC, Aker Solutions ASA, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.
What the report offers:
-
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
-
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
-
Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
-
Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
-
Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
-
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
-
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
-
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
-
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Technology Analysis
3.8 Application Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Pipeline Integrity Management Market, By Service Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Cleaning Services
5.3 Inspection Services
5.4 Repair and Refurbishment Services
6 Global Pipeline Integrity Management Market, By Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Flow Monitoring
6.3 Vapor Sensing
6.4 Fiber Optic
6.5 Ultrasonic Acoustic
7 Global Pipeline Integrity Management Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cathodic Protection
7.3 Pigging
7.4 Other Technologies
8 Global Pipeline Integrity Management Market, By Location of Deployment
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Offshore
8.3 Onshore
9 Global Pipeline Integrity Management Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Upstream
9.3 Downstream
9.4 Midstream
10 Global Pipeline Integrity Management Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Bureau Veritas SA
12.2 Emerson Electric Co.
12.3 Infosys Ltd.
12.4 TUV Rheinland
12.5 SGS SA
12.6 Baker Hughes Co.
12.7 MATCOR Inc.
12.8 T. D. Williamson Inc.
12.9 TWI Ltd.
12.10 EnerMech Ltd.
12.11 Shawcor Ltd.
12.12 Pembina Pipeline Corporation
12.13 Fluor Corporation
12.14 Technip FMC PLC
12.15 Intertek Group PLC
12.16 Aker Solutions ASA
12.17 Yokogawa Electric Corporation
