Pittsburgh going Green on Earth Day 50th Anniversary with the Help of Direct Energy

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Western Pennsylvania Energy Consortium (WPEC), one of the nation's leaders in initiating the voluntary purchase of green power, has announced that these Western PA household named organizations will be powered by 100% renewable energy for Earth Day. Direct Energy Business, a leader in delivering renewable energy products to customers is working with the Consortium to deliver a renewable solution to these respected members.

The Western Pennsylvania Energy Consortium, led by the City of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, Allegheny County, Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, The Sports and Exhibition Authority, Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh and Carlow University, continues to be an energy leader, now demonstrating excellence in renewable energy.

"In a time of troubling news, it's important to always recognize that we are all in this together and that we share the same home. Earth Day is great reminder of that," Mayor William Peduto said.

"We are proud to partner with our electricity supplier, Pittsburgh-based Direct Energy, and the members of the Western Pennsylvania Energy Consortium to continue to strive together to towards our climate action goals. Utilizing 100 percent - locally sourced - renewable electricity for our major facilities on Earth Day is a major milestone for the City of Pittsburgh and shows us that if we can do it for one day, we can do it every day."

Dave Grupp, Head of Direct Energy Renewable Services expressed his appreciation for the partnership between WPEC and Direct Energy Business, "Direct Energy is proud to be able to work with a group like WPEC. Competitive markets drive renewable energy adoption and there's no greater example of this than the work WPEC has done. Earth Day is the perfect time to lead by example."

Direct Energy will acquire and retire locally sourced renewable energy attributes generated directly from a new Pennsylvania solar farm, equivalent to one day's consumption from the 120,227 MWhs annually used by consortium members. This is the equivalent to eliminating 118 metric tons of Carbon Dioxide produced by cars.

Direct Energy is one of North America's largest retail providers of electricity, natural gas, and home and business energy-related services with nearly four million customers. Direct Energy gives customers choice, simplicity, and innovation where energy, data, and technology meet. A subsidiary of Centrica plc (LSE: CNA), an international energy and services company, Direct Energy, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, operate in 50 U.S. states plus the District of Columbia and 8 provinces in Canada. To learn more about Direct Energy, please visit www.directenergy.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pittsburgh-going-green-on-earth-day-50th-anniversary-with-the-help-of-direct-energy-301045016.html

SOURCE Direct Energy